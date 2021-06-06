The movie of Cruella It was released at the end of last May, and something that has attracted attention is the selection of the songs that appear in it. Undoubtedly, Walt Disney Pictures he knew how to choose the musical section of this film very well.

Most of the melodies included come from the 60s and 70s. Especially those that belong to the genre of Rock And Roll on its British side. It is a selection that stands out for its high quality.

The melodies of the 60s and 70s abound in its soundtrack

At least that’s what’s on the official movie album. But those who have already seen it will notice that the melodic repertoire is broader. Besides of rock, there are also exponents of R&B, pop And till punk.

Part of this selection is due to the stage of history in which the story takes place. Being a prequel to 101 Dalmatians, is located in the London of the 70s, when the movement punk it was in full swing in the English capital.

The best phrases of Cruella de Vil in 2021

The songs that come out in Cruella They seek to set the best possible atmosphere for this era, and give a musical background to its history. There are more than 30 different topics in English, which was to be expected.

This way is how Walt Disney Pictures seeks to immerse the public in those hectic times, and the music that years later would be the foundation of other musical genres. As expected, there are also some themes that are original in this film.

The songs that appear in Cruella, a superb selection

The following list that we share with you of the songs that appear in Cruella support what we mentioned earlier. Some of them became truly iconic over the years:

– I Get Ideas (When We Are Dancing), from Tony martin (1951).

– I love paris, from Georgia Gibbs (1953).

– Love Is Like A Violin, from Ken dodd (1960).

– Smile, from Judy garland (1963).

– Perhaps, Perhaps, Perhaps, from Doris Day (1965).

– Whisper Whisper, of the Bee gees (1969).

– Inside-Looking Out, from The Animals (1966).

– Watch the Dog That Bring the Bone, from Sandy Gaye (1969).

– She’s A Rainbow, from The Rolling Stones (1967).

– Time of the Season, from The zombies (1968).

– These Boots Are Made for Walkin ‘, from Nancy sinatra (1965).

– Five to one, from The Doors (1968).

– Eternelle, from Brigitte fontaine (1968).

– Sympathy for the Devil, from The Rolling Stones (1968).

– Hush, from Deep purple (1968).

– Feeling Good, from Nina simone (1965).

– You’re Such A Good Looking Woman, from Joe dolan (1970).

– Come together, from Ike & Tina Turner (1970).

– The Wizard, from Black sabbath (1970).

– I Gotcha, from Joe tex (1972).

– Bloody Well Right, from Supertramp (1974).

– Nightmares, from The J. Geils Band (1974).

– Fire, from The Ohio Players (1974).

– The wild one, from Suzi Quatro (1974).

– Stone cold crazy, from What in (1974).

– Gettin ‘out, from The J. Geils Band (1974).

– Whole Lotta Love, from Ike & Tina Turner (1975).

– Livin ‘Thing, from The Electric Light Orchestra (1976).

– Car wash, from Rose royce (1976).

– One Way or Another, from Blondie (1978).

– Boys Keep Swinging, from David Bowie (1979).

– Should I Stay or Should I Go, from The Clash (nineteen eighty one).

– I wanna be your dog, from John McCrea.

– Call Me Cruella, from Florence + the Machine (2021).

– Cruella de Vil, from Mel leven (1961).

In addition to the songs that appear in Cruella We previously shared the phrases of this character, one of the classic villains of the movies of Disney.

This film, although it is available in some cinemas, is easier to enjoy through Disney +. However, it must be remembered that to be able to see it it is necessary to pay an additional fee. With the passage of a few months it will be part of the regular catalog of this video service.

Fountain.



