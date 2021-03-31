Normally, when you want to carry out a procedure that depends on Social Security, for example, consult or request the assignment of a Social Security number, request the European sanitary card or consult the working life REPORT, You must go to one of the physical offices or access the Electronic Office and identify yourself with a digital certificate issued by a recognized certification authority. You can also acquire this digital certificate through the platform ‘Cl @ ve’.

However, now the Social Security has made it much easier for us and it has allowed access to certain services through an authentication system based on sending by SMS to your mobile phone. This means that when you want to carry out one of these 57 procedures, you will receive a password (one-time use) by SMS on your mobile that you must enter in order to access this service.

For this, you must have your phone number previously registered with Social Security and associate it with your username. There is nothing new about the system, since it is the same one that is used regularly in many banking operations.

How can I do it?



In order to access these services, you must enter the Electronic Headquarters of the Social Security and search for the procedure you want to carry out. Once you are in it, you can choose how you want to do it: by electronic certificate, with username and password, with ‘cl @ ve’, ‘without certificate’ or ‘via SMS’.

If you choose via SMS you will have to identify yourself by entering the following information: Type (NIF or NIE) and number of identification document, you date of birth and you phone number mobile.

If the data you have entered matches those registered with Social Security, you will receive an SMS with a one-time password that will allow you to access the service to obtain the reports that you need to print or save.

At the moment, only 57 procedures can be carried out by SMS. The last to join have been the ‘change and communication of telephone and email of the employer’ and the ‘registration and assignment of CCC for individual entrepreneur ‘.

Services with access by SMS



This is the complete list of procedures via SMS that you can find in the Electronic Headquarters of the Social Security:

1. Registration of a worker in the special regime for self-employed workers (RETA)

2. Registration in the Special System for Household Employees

3. Assignment of Social Security number

4. Deregistration of a worker in the special regime for self-employed workers (RETA)

5. Withdrawal from the Special System for Household Employees

6. Change of contribution base in the special scheme for self-employed workers

7. Change of contribution base-special agreements

8. Change of address of worker / company

9. Telephone and email exchange and communication

10. Change and communication of telephone and email of the employer

11. Certificate of being up to date with Social Security obligations

12. Comprehensive performance certificate

13. Communication of Work Life and Contribution Bases to workers

14. Confirmation of assignment of CCCs or NAFs to an authorized RED

15. Consultation of authorized NETWORKS that manage a NAF

16. Consultation of authorized RED who manage a company

17. Consultation of calculations of quotas for workers

18. Consultation of debts and obtaining an income document

19. Consultation of receipts issued for the Special Regime for Self-Employed Workers (RETA)

20. Check the Social Security number NUSS

21. Refund of income from special regimes and systems

22. Direct debit account

23. Duplicate registration documents and assignment of CCC for entrepreneur

24. Elimination of previous registrations / cancellations of the Special Regime of the Sea on Own Account

25. Elimination of previous registrations / cancellations of workers in the Special System for Household Employees

26. Inclusion / exclusion / reincorporation in the Special Agrarian System. Inactivity

27. Own account agricultural activity accreditation report

28. Report of employment registration on a specific date

29. Contribution bases report

30. Report of bases and fees entered

31. RETA quote data report

32. RETM quote data report

33. Report of identification and address data

34. Report of being up to date with Social Security obligations

35. Current status report of the worker

36. Individual entrepreneur status report

37. Work life report

38. Limited working life report

39. Negative affiliation report

40. Negative report of employer registration

41. Registration and assignment of CCC for individual entrepreneur

42. Proof of actual days worked

43. Modification of RETA Activity

44. Modification of the RETA Condition

45. Rectification of the contribution bases report

46. ​​Rectification of work life report

47. Termination of CCCs and NAFs assigned to an authorized RED

48. Resolution (duplicate) of registration / cancellation in the Special Scheme for self-employed or self-employed workers

49. Resolution (duplicate) of registration / cancellation in the Special Regime of the Sea on own account

50. Resolution (duplicate) of registration / cancellation in the Special System for Household Employees

51. Request for a reduced base due to multiple activities RETA

52. Request for a reduced base due to multiple RETM activities

53. Request for modification for the next year of the Mutual Collaborator and of the RETA contingency coverage.

54. Application for European Health Card (TSE)

55. European Health Card (TSE) (REM)

56. Variations / Corrections of worker data in the Special System for Household Employees

