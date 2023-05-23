The DANA that affects the Region of Murcia since Monday is punishing numerous municipalities in the Region of Murcia, especially the Campo de Cartagena, the Guadalentín Valley and the Mar Menor area. The rain forced the cancellation of classes in 14 locations, has caused accidents and, above all, has flooded a large number of roads in the Community. These are all the roads on which traffic is prohibited:

Murcia:

– Beniaján Tunnel. -Camino de Salabosque and Auditorium area. -C/Lorca in El Palmar. -RM-611 motorway access. -Rambla de Churra with Juan de Borbón avenue. -Alicante Avenue with Rambla de Churra. -Avenida Reino de Murcia right lane direction Alicante road. -Rambla de Churra from the Kingdom of Murcia towards Torre Molinos restaurant. -Road of the Marquis San José de la Vega. -San Javier Avenue. -Vereda Rincón del Gallego, in Torreagüera. -Carretera de Algezares confluence with Costera Sur. -Rambla del Albujón, Lobosillo. -Rambla del Secano (campoUnión industrial estate), in Beniaján. -Highway Avileses to Balsicas. -Paso de Los Carros, Sangonera La Verde. -F-19, La Tercia. Cartagena:

-Way of the siphon. -La Mina and Pozo de Los Palos highways. -Crosses with boulevards in La Guía, N-332 San José Obrero, de Canteras, Los Nietos and El Carmolí. -San Ginés neighborhood. -The Aparecida (RM-F35). -Carmolí, (RM-F54). San Pedro del Pinatar:

-Cairn (RM-F33). Lorca:

-Lorca-Purias (RM-621). -Calnegre Points (RM-D20). -Antigua de Águilas, near Lorbús. Eagles:

-El Cocón (RM-D18).

