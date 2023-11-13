In Wetteren, near the medieval Belgian city of Ghent, a team of researchers is trying to reduce pollutants in rainwater using shells. Millions of shells from the nearby North Sea collect and filter water that falls from the roof of a shopping center and a car park when it rains.

The shells, accumulated under a surface drain, have 70% hollow space to store rainwater. They also serve as a natural cleaning station for water, which is then used to water public gardens. This experiment is carried out within the framework of the research project StopUP, which has received funding from the European Union to find new ways to prevent stormwater from washing pollutants into rivers, lakes and bays. The project focuses on urban runoff – stormwater that accumulates pollutants from streets, rooftops and other places as it passes through cities – and overflowing drains. Its objective is to be able to treat this wastewater, which can contain everything from plastics to pesticides. “The technologies and methods proposed by StopUP could become tools for professionals to plan and implement measures to reduce stormwater pollution,” says Thomas Wintgens, professor and director of the Institute of Environmental Engineering at RWTH Aachen University. (Germany). Wintgens is the coordinator of StopUP, which began in September 2022 and will conclude in August 2025.

Although 98% of the Union’s population has access to basic sanitation services and more than 90% of urban wastewater is managed in accordance with European legislation enacted in 1991, pollution remains a major problem. order. According to European Environment AgencyIn Europe, 38% of surface water masses are affected by different forms of pollution.

Traces of pollution

Having clean water for drinking, washing and cooking is essential for human health. And the health of ecosystems also depends on it, since the chemicals present in rivers, lakes and coastal waters affect fauna and flora. “Much progress has been made in wastewater treatment in the European Union, but the impact of residual emissions from urban runoff and sewer overflows is considerable,” Wintgens explained.

In collaboration with eleven universities and companies from Germany, Belgium, Italy, Norway, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Switzerland and Tunisia, StopUP develops technologies to expand knowledge about where pollutants come from and how they enter the masses of water. The most common contaminants are nutrients, hydrocarbons, heavy metals and microbial contaminants.

In the German town of Aachen, near the borders with Belgium and the Netherlands, StopUp is testing a sand filtration system to prevent pollution from sewer overflows from reaching the Würm River. The technique being developed, called retention soil filterconsists mainly of sand placed on a layer of draining gravel and with reeds planted on the surface.

In Antwerp, Belgium’s second largest city after Brussels and ahead of Ghent, the team of researchers tests a gravel filter to treat urban runoff. “This is an outstanding field of research, very important for populations and the environment,” said Wintgens, who has two decades of experience in water management and wastewater treatment.

Battling in the rain

Luz Herrero is also an expert in this field. She heads the environmental technologies unit at the AIMEN Technology Centre, near Vigo, in the western region of Spain, and coordinates another EU-funded project aimed at solving the problem of runoff water in cities. This initiative, named WATERUN, will be developed for four years, until May 2026. Herrero, who has worked for the last eighteen years on technologies aimed at solving environmental problems, pointed out that there may be a big difference between the perception that the population has about rainwater and its true composition. “Rainwater may seem very clean to us, but when it sweeps across streets and rooftops it becomes loaded with dust, animal feces, microplastics and other toxic pollutants,” he explained. “Diffuse pollution can have a considerable impact on human well-being and the health of ecosystems.”

For example, in Europe the health costs associated with the presence of nitrates in drinking water—chemical substances commonly used as fertilizers—exceed one billion euros per year, according to data from theOrganization for Economic Cooperation and Development. Herrero noted that there is a “knowledge gap” when it comes to the exact origin of contaminants and how they are spread through water.

To answer these questions, WATERUN develops polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbon (PAH) sensors—chemical products from coal, oil and petroleum—to place in urban basins. It also tries to identify the source and distribution of the contaminants. The project carries out field studies in three cities with very different climates: Aarhus (Denmark), Santiago de Compostela (Spain) and Amman (Jordan). These three cities are also in different phases of action: Aarhus is moving forward at full speed and Santiago de Compostela is still warming up.

Aarhus, which is surrounded by lakes, a river basin and a bay, focuses on the ponds in the city center. Its objective is to eliminate 70% of microplastics, phosphorus and PAHs that can accumulate in the soil and harm plants, animals and the soil itself. “In Aarhus, infrastructure has already been put in place to address the problem of urban runoff,” said Herrero. WATERUN researchers plan to develop a series of guidelines based on the three case studies so that municipal authorities can manage urban runoff in the best possible way.

The climate influences

The research is especially important in view of the acceleration of climate change, which is causing increasingly frequent and intense storms and floods, in addition to rising temperatures and worsening heat waves. “It can only intensify the problem because of changing patterns in precipitation and extreme rainfall,” Herrero said. Wintgens highlighted another connection to climate, noting that droughts are a problem for researchers themselves. “If it doesn’t rain for months at a specific location, we can’t sample anything,” he said. But the fundamental issue is the importance of clean water. “We must not forget the quality of the water,” declared Wintgens. “It is fundamental, since it determines the quality of the environment we share.”

The research described in this article has been funded by EU funds. Article originally published in horizonthe European Union Research and Innovation Review.

