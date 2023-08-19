After a month of hiatus in the Liga MX Apertura 2023 tournament, due to the participation of Mexican clubs in the League Cup 2023activity finally returns in the Mexican First Division championship on matchday 4.
In such a way that there are still approximately 14 games left for most of the Mexican clubs in the regular phase, prior to the final phase that will debut a new format.
In this way we leave you the remaining calendar of the regular phase of the Apertura 2023 tournament.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
day 4
day 5
day 6
day 7
Matchday 8
day 9
day 10
day 11
day 12
day 13
day 14
day 15
day 16
day 17
#pending #matches #Apertura #League #due #break #Leagues #Cup
Leave a Reply