Uruguay World Cup 1930.

July 19.

Centennial Stadium.

Argentina 6 – 3 Mexico Manuel Rosas closely follows Francisco Varallo. Juan “top” Carreño watches from behind.

Image colored by your server. I hope you like it.

A few years ago, independent stores began to sell the replica of this shirt, although no international brand has made an official launch of this retro.

We take you for a walk through the 1950 World Cup in Brazil:

Beatings and scandals for Mexico in that fair

In this fair, the classic wine color was used with the tricolor shield with three peaks at the top. The shirt left aside the laces to opt for buttons and a French collar.

Swiss World Cup 1954.

19th of June.

Charmilles Stadium, Geneva.

France 3 – 2 Mexico. Moment in which José Luis Lamadrid scored the first Mexican goal. In turn, this was the first Mexican goal in World Cups played in Europe. -Colored by me –

Mexico vs Sweden 1958. Here Belmonte scored the first goal in World Cups

Mané Garrincha and José Efrén "Jamaicón" Villegas during the match between Brazil vs. Mexico of the 1962 World Cup in Chile. The Mexican team lost 2-0.

Wembley, 1966. Mexico vs. France in the World Cup in England.

Wembley, 1966. Mexico vs. France in the World Cup in England.

An elegant, very nice uniform. In action, the great Enrique Borja

Was it at the World Cup in Mexico? 1970 when the tricolor combination began to be used, Green (t-shirt) White (short) Red (live).

Argentina 1978, the World Cup that Levi's dressed up

The home jersey was in the traditional green with a white ‘V’ neck and stripes on the arms.

I found out about the death of Rafael Amador… Selected Mexican in the 1986 World Cup in Mexico, great player. He wore the shirt of the Pumas. RIP.

The shirt was light green, with the shield in the part of the heart and the brand on the left side. The collar was French type in white, as well as the three characteristic lines of the international on the shoulders.

What a triumph, damn it! This June 24 marks the 27th anniversary of Luis García's double that he gave to Mexico a 2-1 win over Ireland at the 1994 World Cup in the United States.

22 years ago, Mexico appeared at the 1998 World Cup in France with a team for history. Who was the best player of that tri?

El Tri dazzled the world by wearing the green jersey with the iconic Aztec Calendar across the front.

Mexico 1-1 Italy.

June 13, 2002.

Korea/Japan World Cup.

Mexico 1-1 Italy.

June 13, 2002.

Korea/Japan World Cup.

Do you remember that morning?

It is noteworthy that both pants and socks were blank.

Some photos have been leaked where you can see a green like in South Africa, with red details on the sides.