Once again the Mexican team will attend a world cup, the same where it has not been absent since the United States 94. There are 7 consecutive world cups with the participation of the Tricolor and now they will seek to do a better job than in the previous ones.
Over the years Mexico has used distinctive shirts to face the international competition. Some have been worth remembering for their beauty and characteristic details, while others have been forgotten for being more of the same.
A few days ago, what would be the new shirt for the Qatar 2022 World Cup began to circulate on social networks. Although it is true that there is still nothing official, the media reports that the rose will be set aside to return to the traditional green color . It is noteworthy that for this year the new Tri shield will be released.
For now, here we present all the t-shirts that the Mexican team in each of the World Cups. Which has been the best?
For the first Tricolor World Cup in 1930 in Uruguay, the shirt was one of the most iconic, being in wine color with laces on the chest to close the neck.
A few years ago, independent stores began to sell the replica of this shirt, although no international brand has made an official launch of this retro.
Although it is true that the 1950 World Cup was not the best for Mexico, due to scandals due to goals, in regards to his shirt he changed it compared to Uruguay 30.
In this fair, the classic wine color was used with the tricolor shield with three peaks at the top. The shirt left aside the laces to opt for buttons and a French collar.
In Switzerland 1954, again the wine-colored shirt was one of the most colorful. In this the details that changed to the previous contest were minimal.
Already for the 1958 World Cup in Sweden, the Tricolor used a green shirt with a neck that surprised, being in ‘V’ and even the chest area. The shield remained the same, in three colors and with the name of Mexico at the top.
Already for the 1962 World Cup in Chile, the Tri did not completely modify the style of the shirt, and continued with the iconic green flag, the ‘V’ neck with a white stripe and a line in the same color on the part of the legs. arms.
One of the most beautiful uniforms of the Mexican team was the one used in England 1966. It returned to the burgundy color with a French style collar, navy blue shorts and socks in the same tone. Without a doubt, among the most elegant in history.
In the 1970 World Cup in Mexico, the Aztec team for the first time used the emblematic three colors in green, white and red. This shirt featured a ‘V’ neckline with a light white line with red on the neck and arms.
In Argentina 1978, the US brand Levi’s dressed the Mexican team in its new World Cup adventure. The second jersey drew attention for being white with two thick vertical stripes in the center, which were green and red.
The home jersey was in the traditional green with a white ‘V’ neck and stripes on the arms.
In 1986 the Adidas brand took the reins to dress the Aztec team. This is another of the most elegant and beautiful in the history of the world championships for the Tricolor.
The shirt was light green, with the shield in the part of the heart and the brand on the left side. The collar was French type in white, as well as the three characteristic lines of the international on the shoulders.
Already for the World Cup in the United States 94, the Tricolor used the green shirt, white underpants and red socks. In the center part was the number in white, while the collar was in the same tone.
What to say about this shirt? Without a doubt, one of the most beautiful in memory. On repeated occasions it has been reported that it is the most beautiful that Mexico has used in the entire history of the World Cups.
El Tri dazzled the world by wearing the green jersey with the iconic Aztec Calendar across the front.
In the Asian World Cup in Korea Japan 2002, the Tricolor continued with the green shirt, white shorts and red socks. The tone of this shirt was darker, more matte, while the neck was round with a red line.
In Germany 2006 the Tricolor shirt was the classic green, with a white line that crossed the entire chest. The neck was round in a red tone and a line in the same color on the arms.
In the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, the Tri continued with the green, although now with three light red lines in the shoulder area. The number went from the center area to the right side, while the shield appeared on the left.
It is noteworthy that both pants and socks were blank.
In 2014, with one of the most competitive squads, the Tricolor played in the World Cup in Brazil. For that shirt, traditional Mexican wrestling was used, to capture the silhouette of a mask across the chest.
Until now, the last jersey to be worn at a World Cup was Russia 2018. This was green with three lines on the shoulders. The number returned to the chest part.
As we mentioned at the beginning of this note, the Mexican team will be launching a new shield for the shirt to be worn in Qatar 2022.
Some photos have been leaked where you can see a green like in South Africa, with red details on the sides.
