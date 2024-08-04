He mangoknown for its sweet and juicy taste, is not only a delight to the palate but also a valuable source of health benefits that can help prevent various diseases.

This tropical fruit, native to northwestern India, northern Burma and possibly Sri Lanka, has been cultivated for about five thousand years, according to the Government of Mexico. Its rich composition of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants makes it an ideal choice for improving the body’s overall well-being.

He Mango is a rich source of minerals and fiber, antioxidants, calcium, potassium, magnesium and folic acidIt also contains enzymes similar to papain in papayas, which act as digestive aids, according to the Federal Consumer Protection Agency (Profeco).

It is also an excellent source of vitamins A, C and B, which are essential for the nervous system. The magnesium present in mango contributes to the proper functioning of the intestine, nerves and muscles.

Prevention of Cardiovascular Diseases

One of the most notable benefits of mango is its ability to strengthen the immune system. and prevent cardiovascular disease. The presence of antioxidants such as beta-carotene, which is converted into vitamin A in the body, and vitamin C, helps fight cell damage and reduces the risk of heart disease. According to the Government of Mexico, regular consumption of mango can promote cardiovascular health and improve immune function.

Weight Control and Obesity Prevention

Mango has a low caloric value due to its moderate contribution of carbohydrates, mainly simple. This makes it a healthy option for those looking to control their weight. The soluble fiber present in mango, such as pectins, plays a crucial role in controlling glucose and lowering cholesterol. In addition, this fiber generates a feeling of satiety, helping not to consume excess calories and contributing to the prevention of overweight and obesity.

Improve Digestive Health

The fiber content of mango is also beneficial for digestive health. Soluble fiber helps regulate intestinal transit and prevents constipation. The digestive enzymes present in mango, similar to papain, improve digestion and help in the breakdown of proteins. This makes it an excellent ally in maintaining a healthy digestive system.

Strengthening the Nervous System

The B vitamins present in the mangosuch as vitamin B6 (pyridoxine), are essential for the proper functioning of the nervous system. These vitamins help in the production of neurotransmitters, which are crucial for communication between nerve cells. Regular consumption of mango can help maintain a healthy nervous system and prevent neurological disorders.

Skin and Hair Health

Mango is known for its skin and hair benefits. The Vitamin A and Vitamin C present in the fruit help keep the skin healthy and glowing. Vitamin A promotes sebum production, which keeps the hair moisturized and healthy. Also, the antioxidants present in mango help fight damage caused by free radicals, delaying skin aging and improving the appearance of hair.