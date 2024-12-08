The countdown begins for one of the most anticipated events for all Spaniards to take place: the Extraordinary Draw of the Christmas Lottery 2024. Like every September 22which this year is Sunday, children of San Ildefonso They will be in charge of singing the winning combinations and thus unleash a rain of millions.

Most participants play the Christmas Lottery in the hope of obtaining the first prize. The one known as the Fat Man distributes 4,000,000 euros to the seriesthat is, 400,000 euros per tenth.

The truth is that win or not an award In this draw it only depends on one factor: the luck. For this reason, there are those who do not have any preference when choosing the tenth and simply trust that chance is on their side.

However, other people are more superstitious and prefer to be the ones themselves. choose your ticket numbers. So that their option is closer to success than failure, they usually look at two things. They consider that it is key to know Which administrations have distributed the most prizes? in the Christmas Lottery in previous years and what have been the winning combinations.









One of the points of sale that has thousands of eyes on it is Mrs. Manolita. The 67th administration of State Lotteries and Betting is considered to be truly lucky. And it is that el Gordo has played there on numerous occasionswhich has caused thousands of people to come to this place to get at least one of their tenths.

All the Jackpots from the Christmas Lottery that Doña Manolita has distributed

He Christmas Lottery Jackpot Doña Manolita has played in the Madrid administration 81 timesas they themselves indicate. Therefore, it can be said that luck visits them every year. «Our tradition and dedication have made us an emblem of joy»they comment from the premises.

One of its best brands was Christmas 2019because Doña Manolita literally did magic. El Gordo was dealt (the winning number was 26590)second prize, third prize, two fourths and three fifths.

In 2020one of the most complicated times in memory due to the coronavirus pandemic, Doña Manolita also caused a rain of millions. Two series of El Gordo (72897) were sold there. The Gordo of 2017 (71198) also left through the door of this administration.

To this extensive list we must add many others. minor awardsbut whose quantities can change your life forever or, at the very least, give you good joy.