We list all the firsts of the IAA 2023 for you!
It’s that time of year again: the holidays are almost over and we can get back to normal life. That used to always be accompanied by a nice car show and fortunately that is no different this year.
For now the IAA Mobility 2023 at the door. That is a bit like the successor of what used to be the mega fair in Frankfurt. We have to drive a little further, because just like the previous edition, we have to go all the way to Munich. That is certainly a nice ride on the Autobahn!
Household notices
Not all car brands will be present. In fact, there are very many brands not present. The Stellantis group is only there with Opel, for example. Jaguar, Ferrari, McLaren and a lot of Japanese brands are not there either. What is special is that Tesla is active again on a stock exchange. Vinfast canceled at the last minute.
Opening hours IAA 2023:
September 4
08:00 – 18:00 | Press day
September 5 – 10
10:00 – 20:00 | IAA Mobility 2023
Different halls
The car brands are not in one hall, but in several built by Munich. The best thing to do is park the car at the Messe building. The stands that are there are mainly for. You can then take the metro or bus to the other buildings.
Address IAA 2023:
IAA Messe
Willy-Brandt-Allee
81829
Munich
www.iaa-mobility.de
- Pharmacy Court
- Mercedes-Benz
- Gallery Street
- BYD
- Cupra
- Lotus
- Polestar
- Volkswagen
- Konigsplatz
- Ford
- Honda
- Lucid
- Volta Trucks
- Xpeng
- Ludwigstraße/Schönfeldstraße
- Holorid
- Smart
- Max-Joseph-Platz
- BMW
- Wittelsbacher Platz
- Audi
- Porsche
All firsts at the IAA 2023:
Audi
- Audi Q6 e-tron*
BMW
- BMW New Class Concept
- BMW 5 Series
- BMW 5 Series M Performance
- BMW i5
BYD
- BYD Seal
- BYD Dolphin
- BYD Seal U SUV
Cupra
- Cupra Tavascan
- Cupra Dark Rebel
Denza
Ford
- Ford Explorer EV
- Ford Mustang*
Lamborghini
- Lamborghini Revuelto
- Lamborghini Lanzador
Mercedes Benz
- Mercedes Benz EQE SUV
- New compact Mercedes sedan
- Mercedes-Benz E-Class AllTerrain
- Mercedes-AMG GT Coupé
MINI
- MINI Cooper Electric
- MINI Countryman Electric
Opel
- Vauxhall Corsa (facelift)
- Vauxhall Corsa Electric (facelift)
- Vauxhall Astra Electric
- Opel Astra Sports Tourer Electric
- Opel Experimental Concept
Porsche
- Porsche Mission X
- Porsche 718 SpyderRS
- Porsche 911 S/T
- Porsche Cayenne facelift
- Porsche Cayenne Coupé facelift
Renault
- Renault Scenic E-Tech
- Renault Espace
Smart
- Smart #3
Tesla
- Model S Plaid
- Model X Plaid
Volkswagen
- Volkswagen Passat Combi
- Volkswagen ID7 GTX
Of course, we from Autoblog will also be present at this fair! Of course will @wouter report in a slightly ironic yet hyper-informative manner.
