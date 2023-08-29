We list all the firsts of the IAA 2023 for you!

It’s that time of year again: the holidays are almost over and we can get back to normal life. That used to always be accompanied by a nice car show and fortunately that is no different this year.

For now the IAA Mobility 2023 at the door. That is a bit like the successor of what used to be the mega fair in Frankfurt. We have to drive a little further, because just like the previous edition, we have to go all the way to Munich. That is certainly a nice ride on the Autobahn!

Household notices

Not all car brands will be present. In fact, there are very many brands not present. The Stellantis group is only there with Opel, for example. Jaguar, Ferrari, McLaren and a lot of Japanese brands are not there either. What is special is that Tesla is active again on a stock exchange. Vinfast canceled at the last minute.

Opening hours IAA 2023:

September 4

08:00 – 18:00 | Press day

September 5 – 10

10:00 – 20:00 | IAA Mobility 2023

Different halls

The car brands are not in one hall, but in several built by Munich. The best thing to do is park the car at the Messe building. The stands that are there are mainly for. You can then take the metro or bus to the other buildings.

Address IAA 2023:

IAA Messe

Willy-Brandt-Allee

81829

Munich

www.iaa-mobility.de

Pharmacy Court Mercedes-Benz

Gallery Street BYD Cupra Lotus Polestar Volkswagen

Konigsplatz Ford Honda Lucid Volta Trucks Xpeng

Ludwigstraße/Schönfeldstraße Holorid Smart

Max-Joseph-Platz BMW

Wittelsbacher Platz Audi Porsche



All firsts at the IAA 2023:

Audi

Audi Q6 e-tron*

BMW

BMW New Class Concept

BMW 5 Series

BMW 5 Series M Performance

BMW i5

BYD

BYD Seal

BYD Dolphin

BYD Seal U SUV

Cupra

Cupra Tavascan

Cupra Dark Rebel

Denza

Ford

Ford Explorer EV

Ford Mustang*

Lamborghini

Lamborghini Revuelto

Lamborghini Lanzador

Mercedes Benz

Mercedes Benz EQE SUV

New compact Mercedes sedan

Mercedes-Benz E-Class AllTerrain

Mercedes-AMG GT Coupé

MINI

MINI Cooper Electric

MINI Countryman Electric

Opel

Vauxhall Corsa (facelift)

Vauxhall Corsa Electric (facelift)

(facelift) Vauxhall Astra Electric

Opel Astra Sports Tourer Electric

Opel Experimental Concept

Porsche

Porsche Mission X

Porsche 718 SpyderRS

Porsche 911 S/T

Porsche Cayenne facelift

Porsche Cayenne Coupé facelift

Renault

Renault Scenic E-Tech

Renault Espace

Smart

Smart #3

Tesla

Model S Plaid

Model X Plaid

Volkswagen

Volkswagen Passat Combi

Volkswagen ID7 GTX

Of course, we from Autoblog will also be present at this fair! Of course will @wouter report in a slightly ironic yet hyper-informative manner.

