The organization of the Laureus Awards announced this Wednesday the nominees for the various categories of the so-called ‘Sports Oscars’. Spanish sport once again has a leading role with the presence of figures such as the winner of 20 Grand Slam Rafa Nadal, the Barça footballer Ansu Fati or the Moto GP world champion rider Joan Mir.

The organization left to the end the nominees for the Male Athlete of the Year Award, in which this year athletics will have much prominence with the presence of the Ugandan long-distance runner Joshua Cheptegei and the Swedish pole vaulter Armand Duplantis. Also in the shortlist of nominees is the British Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilto, seven-time world champion; the Polish footballer of Bayern Munich Robert Lewandowski; the American basketball player and Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James … and the Spanish Rafa Nadal, winner of 20 Grand Slam after his conquest of Roland Garros in 2020.

There will also be a great battle for the Female Athlete of the Year Award, to which the Dutch cyclist Anna Van der Breggen, current world champion, aspire; the Italian skier Federica Brignone; Kenyan athlete Brigid Kosgei; Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka, recent US Open champion, Australian Open champion; French soccer player Wendie Renard and American basketball player Breanna Stewart.

Nominated in the best team category are several of the most prominent teams on the world scene, such as Liverpool, Premier League champions almost 30 years later, or Bayern Munich, which has achieved a historic ‘sextet’ with the conquest of Champions League as the main title. The Kansas City Chiefs of Patrick Mahomes also stand out as winners of the Super Bowl 2020, the Argentine Rugby National Team, ‘Los Pumas’, after their historic victory against New Zealand; Los Angeles Lakers, NBA champions with Anthony Davis and LeBron James as great leaders; and the Mercedes-AMG Petronas, which has achieved its seventh Formula 1 Constructors’ Championship while Lewis Hamilton also managed to equal Michael Schumacher’s seven titles.

In the Discovery of the Year category there are great figures who, despite their age, have already emerged in the world of sports. Among the nominees are Barça player Ansu Fati, one of the great revelations in the world of football; the quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs of the NFL Patrick Mahomes, the Spanish pilot Joan Mir, champion of the world of Moto GP; the Slovenian cyclist Tadej Pogacar, champion of the Tour de France; the Polish tennis player Iga Swiatek, champion of Roland Garros; and Austrian tennis player Dominic Thiem, winner of the US Open last year.

The great sporting comebacks also have their prominence at the Laureus Awards and in this category appear the Colorado Rockets baseball player Daniel Bard, the Japanese badminton player Kento Momota, the American soccer player Alex Morgan, the Canadian snowboard rider Max Parrot, American skier Mikaela Shiffirn and NFL Washington Football Team player Alex Smith.

Regarding the Sport for Good awards, which are given to those actions that seek to change the world through sport, the nominations of the Kenyan Boxers stand out, which defends the empowerment of women in the country thanks to boxing, the Kickformore project from Germany that promotes inclusion with soccer, and from the Colombianito Foundation, which seeks gender unity.

