This is the current overview of all 2024 F1 cars revealed so far.

The time has come on March 2: the very first Grand Prix of the year will be held. Until then, all F1 fans still have to bite the bullet, but we are already being warmed up a bit by the revelations of all the cars. In this current overview we list all the F1 cars that have been unveiled so far. Can you decide which livery is the most successful.

Alpine A524

Alpine unveiled their new car today. They are going to try it this year with the A524. Where its predecessor was still blue and pink, we see a lot of naked carbon here. That is certainly a recurring theme this year. To keep sponsor BWT a little satisfied, a pink variant will be raced for eight races.

Stake F1 C44

Stake F1 Team (aka Sauber) had the most interesting reveal yet, as they came up with a completely new livery. On the one hand, it's a shame (the Alfa livery was quite nice), on the other hand, it's nice to see something refreshing. In any case, the C44 stands out well with its bright green color. There are also quite a few technical changes, including a completely new pull rod suspension.

Williams FW46

This year's Williams immediately looks familiar. It's blue again on the FW46. Williams still has the best sponsor with the Duracell battery. There is also a new sponsor, who coincidentally has the same name as the Haas team boss (no, not Günther Steiner).

Haas VF-24

Haas finishes last, but they were traditionally the first with the unveiling. There are no shocking changes in terms of livery. There is more naked carbon on display, more sponsors and a slightly larger Haas logo. Hopefully Haas has made bigger steps technically with the VF-24.

These are all the 2024 F1 cars revealed so far. This article will be updated as soon as there is a new reveal!

