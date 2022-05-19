This year the video game conferences that would be for E3 2022 will be held independentlyor at least several of them, which will return to a format of streaming to showcase your upcoming projects.

This season, which begins in the second week of June, already has some performances scheduled that are worth keeping an eye on.

As we know you don’t want to miss a single detail, We leave you all the confirmed conferences for summer 2022and believe me that some might have surprises.

We miss the face-to-face event. Image: via Twitter.

The first to raise his hand was 505 Gameswho presented his next projects on May 17, with titles such as Eiyuden Chronicle, Miasma Chronicles and Among the Trollsjust to mention a few.

The next event to watch is the Indie Live Expowhat will take place on May 21 and 22 to show us small independent projects that could hide real gems.

The first titanic presentation will arrive on June 9 with the Summer Game Fest Livewhere we could have major announcements from triple-A studios like Electronic Arts, 2K, Epic Games, Gearbox, Activision, Bandai Namcoamong many others.

Appointment is at 11:00 AM PT (1:00 PM CT)so go preparing the alarms so you don’t miss a single detail.

Image: Summer Game Fest.

Guerrilla Collective will also have its transmission on June 11 to show us what they’ve been working on for the last year, so follow them starting at 8:00 AM PT (10 AM CT).

On June 12 there will be a moment expected by many gamersas Microsoft and Bethesda will join forces in a show that is already generating a lot of expectation.

After the biggest releases of these brands were delayed until next year, 2023 became the perfect opportunity to surprise us with impressive titles.

Surely we will see something of Starfield and Redfallbut the most optimistic even expect to hear about The Elder Scrolls 6although we will discover that in a few weeks.

Appointment is at 10:00 AM PT (12:00 PM CT) and in EarthGamer We will bring you all the coverage in a timely manner.

Image: Microsoft.

This same day we will see the already famous PC Gaming Show and the Future Games Showalthough their schedules have not yet been defined.

These are all the video game conferences that have not been confirmed for summer 2022

Taking into account previous editions, both of E3 and the shows that replaced it, we can point to several absentees who still do not clarify if they have an event planned.

The State of Play PlayStation is one of the most important, but so far no signs of life nor shown if they will bring us something from their next projects like god of war ragnarok and the rumored The Last of Us Remake.

Image: PlayStation.

Nintendo is still on this list of absencesalthough it seems unlikely that they have something prepared since their agenda is already more than ready.

The Ubisoft Forward could surprise us in the coming days, especially because it has big projects like Skull and Bones, the Avatar game and even a project starwars. It would make all sense if it became one of the video game conferences during the summer of 2022.

Capcom, Square Enix, Konami And till Return Digital They have also not shown any intention of appearing on these dates that would correspond to E3, but we still have hope of seeing them during the summer.

Follow us on our social networks to stay on top of coverage of these events.