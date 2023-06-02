At the end of 2022, the Council of Ministers approved Royal Decree 7/2021 on Climate Change and Ecological Transition that regulates ZBEs (Low Emission Zones); an area delimited by a public Administration, in which restrictions on access, movement and parking of vehicles are applied, according to their classification by their level of emissions, and which are identified by the environmental labels of the DGT.

According to this rule, cities with more than 50,000 inhabitants must have these restricted circulation areas this year, although each of the localities may develop how it is implemented.

Madrid, a pioneer in Spain, or Barcelona were some of the first to incorporate these restrictions, since vehicles without a label cannot access or circulate within these limited perimeters and regulations for those that do have labels other than ECO or ‘0’ emissions . Also Madrid or Catalan municipalities such as Rivas-Vaciamadrid and Cornellà de Llobregat, Pamplona, ​​Seville, Badalona and Pontevedra.

This has caused confusion among drivers, who are not always aware of the cities in which LEZs are in force, as well as their specific regulations.

Nearly 150 Spanish municipalities spread throughout the Spanish territory have to adapt to the new regulations and must have already created a Low Emission Zone.

The implementation of these Low Emission Zones will mean that the most polluting vehicles will not be able to access the center of the cities. In Spain, with a mobile fleet whose average age is above 13 years, many of the vehicles that currently circulate through the center of cities will no longer be able to do so.

Only cars with the ECO Label (green and blue) -mostly hybrid, gas vehicles or both- and the ZERO Emissions Label (blue) -electric and plug-in hybrids- will be able to access, circulate and park without restrictions in the ZBE.

Cars with Label C (green) – gasoline registered from January 2006 and diesel from September 2015 – and cars with Label B (yellow) – gasoline registered from January 1, 2001 and diesel from 2006- they will be able to circulate in all LEZs of any city, although municipal parking restrictions may gradually be implemented -especially in the case of Label B-, as in Central Madrid, where it is mandatory to park in a car park regulated before leaving the area.

The rest of the vehicles, the most polluting and designated A -gasoline vehicles prior to 2001 and diesel prior to 2006-, are not entitled to any type of badge as they do not meet the requirements to be labeled as a clean vehicle and are those that they are more restricted.

In order to bring order and that drivers know at all times which areas and cities they can drive through, various organizations have produced interactive maps where these areas and their characteristics can be located.

Thus, from eñ RACE they provide users with all the necessary data so that, in case of having to circulate through any of these municipalities, they know their circulation prohibitions, delimitations, schedules, etc… You can access this information [PINCHANDO AQUÍ].

On the other hand, UNO, the Business Organization of Logistics and Transport of Spain, has launched a directory with which it makes available to companies in the sector a space in which all current Sustainable Mobility Ordinances are collected.

Through this exclusive and open portal, hosted on the employer’s website (https://www.unologistica.org/ordenanzas/), access to an interactive search engine is provided in which users can navigate and select the desired municipalities, directly accessing the draft or current regulations where all the specifications are collected: scope of action, restrictions on mobility and parking, signage etc

In addition, to facilitate consultation, the documents are broken down by autonomous community and province and are presented in a downloadable format.