Vice City looks more alive than ever in the first trailer for GTA 6, not only in terms of people, but also in terms of traffic. Where you previously played in Miami in the 80s, this time you see the city in the present day. Also many cars from GTA 6 are therefore contemporary – with some classics of course. And it looks like you can modify them again at your favorite tuner.

As in the previous games, Rockstar does not use real car brands or models, but designs that are heavily inspired by the real thing. Sometimes the developers even combine the nose and bottom of two different cars. Bee GTA Online With each update, cars were added that looked more and more like real cars, although sometimes you had to go to a tuner first.

No real names for cars in there GTA 6

In most cases the names are completely made up, but sometimes with a subtle nod to the original car brand. For example, a Mercedes gets the very German-sounding name ‘Schafter’ and the Corvette gets the name Coquette. We don’t have to explain to you which brand Maibatsu is. We are curious to see which creative names will appear next.

The developer has not released an official list of cars yet. And if they did, you’d get names like “Ocelot Locust,” which wouldn’t necessarily make you any wiser. That’s why we’re taking a look at the real cars we see in the first trailer for GTA 6. By the way, they are not all new models: a lot of well-known cars have been released GTA 5 you can see in the trailer.

A mixed group

Pretty soon (0:25) we see a car that looks a lot like a Pininfarina Battista, except that this car is not electric. In the next shot, an Audi A4 with a Chrysler 300C grille is parked and two lowriders that look like a Chevrolet Malibu and an Impala. On the street we see a Chevrolet Tahoe and a Chrysler Lebaron. Further in the shot something that looks like a Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

From 0:32 we clearly see a Porsche 911 Cabrio, a Ferrari Testarossa, Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato and a Chevrolet Corvette along the sidewalk. On the street are a Dodge Challenger, Lamborghini Aventador and a Mercedes CL. At the gas station (0:50) we see a Ford F-Series and a Dodge Charger from the police. Shortly afterwards, an old Chevrolet Camaro shows up. In between you see a Porsche 911 993.

The protagonists appear to drive a Chevrolet Chevelle, which in the game is the Declasse Saber. In the same shot we see a Mercedes G-class, an Audi Q7 and a Nissan Patrol in the background. And this is just what was shown in the trailer. The game will feature many more cars when it releases in 2025. And then there will probably be countless updates with even more cars.