Ah, it's that time of year again. Top Gear collects all kinds of cars, takes them to a special place to have fun with them for a week and choose a winner. The 2023 edition should be the most sustainable version to date. That's why we're bringing the participants of Speed ​​Week 2023 to the Gotlandring in Sweden. More about that at a later stage.

First we will meet the fifteen participants of Speed ​​Week 2023. For each car we briefly explain what they are and why we have selected them for this special week. To stay in the green theme, we also look at how ecological the cars are. Spoiler alert: not all of them are equally kind to Mother Nature. View the participants of Top Gears Speed ​​Week 2023 here.

Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato

What is it?

One of the 1,499 mud-loving ones arrivederci's to the Huracán and, yes, the sixth time that the baby Lambo makes an appearance at TG'sSpeed ​​Week.

Why is he here?

Because his off-road vehiclemake over should emphasize its strengths even more: more theater, less serious.

How ecological is it really?

Um… Well… The turbo-less V10 switches off a bank of cylinders when cruising calmly, to save fuel.

Price: sold out

Drive: 5.2 V10, 610 hp,

560 Nm, AWD

Performance: 0-100 km/h in 3.2 s, top speed 257 km/h

Weight: 1,600 kg (estimated)

Formula E Genbate

What is it?

A unique test vehicle for future Formula E technology, built to smash the indoor speed record.

Why is he here?

Because he has done that too: 217 km/h with a roof over your helmet is not nauseating. And because we are curious: is this really the future of single-seater motorsport?

How eco is it really?

Parts of the body are made of a more sustainable, partly recycled thermoplastic.

Price: €1.5 million

Drive: 2 e-motors,

543 hp, torque nb, AWD

Performance: 0-100 km/h in <2.8 s, top 322 km/h

Weight: 760 kg

Abarth 500th

What is it?

The first Italian attempt to build an e-hot hatch, and the car that should lead Abarth into the electric era.

Why is he here?

Abarth 500s have always looked more ferocious than they were – is that the case with this one?

How eco is it really?

A small battery of 37 (usable) kWh and a consumption claim of 17.1 kWh/100 km means that this little one has a great package for the city. But can you also use it on a circuit?

Price: €38,490 (NL) / €37,790 (B)

Drive: 1 e-motor, 155 hp, 235 Nm, FWD

Performance: 0-100 km/h in 7.0 s, top 155 km/h

Weight: 1,310 kg

McLaren Artura

What is it?

The first McHybrid built in larger numbers, and McLaren's platform for the next decade. Until the inevitable SUV arrives.

Why is he here?

He was supposed to be there last year, but dropped out at the last minute.

How eco is it really?

It barely reaches 15 kilometers on electric power. The e-motor only weighs 15.4 kilos, but has 95 hp and 225 Nm. Previously we consumed 8.3 l/100 km on public roads.

Price: €235,500 (NL) / €234,000 (B)

Drive: 3.0 V6 biturbo hybrid, 680 hp, 720 Nm, RWD

Performance: 0-100 km/h in 3.0 s, top speed 330 km/h

Weight: 1,395 kg

Lotus Emira i4

What is it?

Another car that skipped class of 2022. And so we skipped the V6 and went for the new AMG-engined version.

Why is he here?

Because we will soon never be able to drive a new Lotus on petrol again.

How eco is it really?

Look at that much smaller engine! No V6 with supercharger, but AMG's 2.0 four-cylinder. And thanks to an eighth gear, it is also good for about 7 l/100 km.

Price: €115,009 (NL) / €97,625 (B)

Drive: 2.0 4-cyl. turbo,

364 hp, 330 Nm, RWD

Performance: 0-100 km/h in 4.4 s, top speed 275 km/h

Weight: 1,346 kg

Ariel Atom 4R

What is it?

The most extreme Atom since the V8. Some tinkering with the Civic Type R engine has produced over 400 hp. And this one has all the extra spoilers and carbon fiber.

Why is he here?

To humiliate the supercars, squash native insects and make everyone who gets on board happy.

How eco is it really?

It weighs less than an Extinction Rebellion banner and saves you so much anti-wrinkle cream that you halve your plastic footprint.

Price: not available

Drive: 2.0 4-cyl. turbo,

406 hp, 500 Nm, RWD

Performance: 0-100 km/h in 2.7 s, top 274 km/h

Weight: 700 kg

Porsche 911 Dakar

What is it?

A Carrera 4 GTS that wanted to be a rally car. And even more proof that the 911 is the most versatile sports car in the world.

Why is he here?

We think few of the 2,500 Dakars will ever get dirty. Or will compete against a Sterrato…

How eco is it really?

Doomed to be unique paint to sample wear paint and never be driven, which means less CO in its entire life 2 will emit more than the average Prius.

Price: sold out

Drive: 3.0 6-cyl. boxer biturbo, 480 hp, 570 Nm, AWD

Performance: 0-100 km/h in 3.4 s, top speed 240 km/h

Weight: 1,680 kg

Toyota GR86

What is it?

Our Sports Car of the Year 2022, but better, with more power and better tires.

Why is he here?

It is the antiserum against all the downforce and carbon fiber violence: a refreshing one no nonsense device without driving modes. And the least intimidating participant if you want to do some heroic defiance.

How eco is it really?

Um… Well, it's white, which reflects sunlight better, so you need less air conditioning. Or so.

Price: €70,695 (NL) / €34,600 (B)

Drive: 2.4 4-cyl. boxers,

235 hp, 205 Nm, RWD

Performance: 0-100 km/h in 6.3 s, top 226 km/h

Weight: 1,268 kg

Alpine A110 R

What is it?

The most extreme evolution of the car that won Speed ​​Week in 2018.

Why is he here?

Because we're fans of the light-footed, seductive way the standard A110 drives, and are curious to see if the extreme diet and stickier rubber has affected that.

How eco is it really?

It has the smallest engine here, and an Alpine is fuel efficient anyway. Carries more carbon than it emits.

Price: €116,290 (NL) / €112,000 (B)

Drive: 1.8 4-cyl. turbo,

300 hp, 340 Nm, RWD

Performance: 0-100 km/h in 3.9 s, top speed 285 km/h

Weight: 1,190 kg

BMW M2

What is it?

The last M that was only available on petrol and possibly with a manual gearbox, ever. And the successor to one of our favorites.

Why is he here?

To see if the real M2 will rise in the fiery heat of battle. Or has it become too lumpy and heavy?

How eco is it really?

Not very bad, especially because it leaves the eight-speed automatic transmission for what it is and has the optional manual gearbox, which costs an extra 500 euros. Still, end of an era…

Price: €115,430 (NL) / €76,100

Drive: 3.0 6-cyl. biturbo, 460 hp, 550 Nm, RWD

Performance: 0-100 km/h in 4.3 s, top 250 km/h

Weight: 1,700 kg

Porsche 911 GT3 RS

What is it?

A huge railway bridge made of a rear spoiler with a 911 attached to it. The definitive 'racing car for the public road'.

Why is he here?

To justify that tear-jerking appearance. If we can't feel the RS's downforce claims here, it's nothing more than a collector's showboat.

How eco is it really?

The Weissach package, which costs at least 33k, has been checked, making it weigh 22 kilos less.

Price: €350,900 (NL) / €240,187 (B)

Drive: 4.0 6-cyl. boxers,

525 hp, 465 Nm, RWD

Performance: 0-100 km/h in 3.2 s, top 296 km/h

Weight: 1,525 kg

Honda Civic Type R

What is it?

The reigning Top Gear Car of the Year, here to defend that honor. Last year he arrived late for our Speed ​​Week.

Why is he here?

The last Type R was a triumph. This one has everything that was good about the previous one, looks less like a Pokémon and has a touchscreen that will give you a headache.

How eco is it really?

Meh. But Honda builds a lot of sensible, green models, which gives them the right to make them.

Price: €78,980 (NL) / €55,000 (B)

Drive: 2.0 4-cyl. turbo,

330 hp, 420 Nm, FWD

Performance: 0-100 km/h in 5.4 s, top speed 275 km/h

Weight: 1,429 kg

Polestar 2 BST Edition 230

What is it?

Polestar's idea of ​​a car that you can also take to the track, if you want. In fact the top version, but with thicker brakes and adjustable Öhlins dampers.

Why is he here?

We thought we should have a Scandinavian car at our first Swedish Speed ​​Week. Swede Week?

How eco is it really?

According to Polestar, the production of a regular XC40 produces 10 tons less CO 2 free, and the 2 caught up after 80,000 kilometers.

Price: €84,900 (NL) / €84,900 (B)

Drive: 2 e-motors,

476 hp, 680 Nm, AWD

Performance: 0-100 km/h in 4.4 s, top speed 205 km/h

Weight: 2,013 kg

BMW M3 Touring

What is it?

A BMW M3 station wagon, or everything anyone could need in a car, ever.

Why is he here?

To prove that it can do things that an SUV cannot. It is the only one here that can drift, make the Gotland jump and bring five people home with a trunk full of cameras and empty chip bags.

How eco is it really?

Hardly to none. The only green thing about it is the quite nice color that BMW can deliver it in.

Price: €145,850 (NL) / €99,900 (B)

Drive: 3.0 6-cyl. biturbo, 510 hp, 550 Nm, AWD

Performance: 0-100 km/h in 3.6 s, top speed 280 km/h

Weight: 1,865 kg

Hyundai Ioniq 5 N

What is it?

Hyundai's credible and thoughtful attempt at an electric super hatch.

Why is he here?

Because it can drift, hit a rev limiter, 'shift gears', make noise… and all from Hyundai's imagination. But is it something?

How eco is it really?

Well, it's fully electric. But given the rate at which it can smoke tires, we don't think it will become the Greenpeace Car of the Year. Maybe ours?

Price: 73,995 euros

Drive: 2 e-motors,

600 hp, 740 Nm, AWD

Performance: 0-100 km/h in 3.4 s, top 260 km/h

Weight: approx. 2,100 kg