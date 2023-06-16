If you invest millions in the development of an electric car, then as a car brand you want to sell as much as possible to recoup the costs. So then you take the most popular body shape: an SUV. But actually electric station wagons are much more efficient. Often even more efficient than hatchbacks or sedans, because the roof extends longer, which is nice for aerodynamics.

Fortunately, the range of electric station wagons in the Netherlands is now growing. Where you previously only had the Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo, at the end of this year you can shop in many more price ranges for a station wagon with a plug. For example, Nio is unveiling the ET5 Touring today and the other German brands are also finally introducing a plug station.

Nio ET5 Touring

You know the name Touring from BMW, but the German brand is not the only one to use the designation. Hyundai has used the name in the past and Toyota uses the name ‘Touring Sports’. And now Nio uses it for the ET5 Touring. The electric station wagon has 450 to 1,300 liters of luggage space and a huge panoramic roof of 1.32 meters.

The 0-100 time is 4 seconds, which is quite acceptable for a station wagon. The electric motors combine to produce 490 horsepower. The price of the Nio ET5 Touring is 51,901 euros and 20 cents in the Netherlands. Then you still have to rent a battery for 170 or 290 euros per month. Then you have respectively 435 or 560 kilometers according to the WLTP.

M.G. 5

MG is at the forefront of the battle of affordable electric station wagons. At the time of typing this, the MG 5 is the first of hopefully many electric station wagons in the cheaper segment. In fact, while other brands are still working on their first e-station wagon, MG has already given this 5 a facelift.

The pre-update version looked rather vanilla, while this one is more like stracciatella. This is due to its sharper face, new headlights and taillights and a refreshed cabin. You can now also hang other electrical devices on your MG 5. Prices start in the Netherlands and Belgium at 35,885 euros for the basic model. The more luxurious version goes for at least 37,385 euros.

Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo

“A Taycan, but higher on its wheels and with a shooting brake-like body style.” That is the best way to describe the Taycan Cross Turismo. From our driving test of the Turbo S we can conclude the following: the Cross Turismo is perhaps the most complete station wagon that you can buy at the moment.

Compared to the normal Taycan there’s a bit more headroom and you have a slightly larger boot space – 405 liters with the seats up and 1,171 liters with the bench down. All versions of the Cross Turismo have a 93-kWh battery and AWD, while power ranges from 476 horsepower to 761 horsepower. By the way, the versions are the Cross Turismo 4, 4S, Turbo and Turbo S.

The four roughened Porsches are by no means cheap. The standard version will cost you at least 104,100 euros. For the most expensive, the Turbo S, you have lost almost double: 198,500 euros. But hey, if you want the best of the best, then go for this one. No competitor comes close to the Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo. Neither does his Sport brother.

Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo

Do you like that Taycan Cross Turismo, but would you rather have a little less of an Audi Allroad feeling? Then this one might suit you better. The Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo is a bit lower on its feet and the plastic protective jacket has been omitted. The Sport Turismo also comes in different versions, with different power figures and different price tags.

The entry-level model has a 79.2-kWh battery and gets 408 horsepower from one electric motor. That power goes to the rear wheels. You can order it from 94,000 euros. Go up two steps past the 4S and you’ll come across the GTS seen above. It has a 93.4-kWh battery. This is followed by the Turbo and Turbo S. They are all pleasant to the eye, they drive great and they are practical enough.

Peugeot e-308 SW (expected mid 2023)

The Peugeot design team has been on a roll lately. The third generation of the 308, which was introduced in 2021, is no exception. It was initially only available with a petrol and diesel engine and as a hybrid, but Peugeot announced last year that an electric version is coming, including a station wagon.

The e-308 and e-308 SW are expected to get a 156-horsepower electric motor with a 54-kWh battery. With that you should get 415 kilometers on one charge. With 100 kW fast charging you should be able to charge from 20 to 80 percent within 25 minutes. With the right fast charger, of course.

Inside you get the well-known i-Cockpit from Peugeot, which celebrates its tenth anniversary this year. The cab has the signature small steering wheel and high-positioned driver display. Either you love it or you hate it. It’s an ongoing discussion at TG HQ.

Opel Astra Sports Tourer (expected mid 2023)

What we do agree on is that the sister of the Peugeot 308, the Opel Astra, looks great these days. It also drives well and is attractively priced. We even awarded it the Family Hatchback of the Year 2022 award. Good news: just like the 308, the Opel will also have an electric version. And yes, also as a Sports Tourer.

The electric Opel Astra hatchback and Sports Tourer have the same specs as the Peugeot: a 158 hp electric motor and a 54 kWh battery, good for 415 kilometers. Indeed, there is plenty of sharing among the Stellantis group.

Opel indicates that no luggage space is lost (compared to the PHEV versions) because the batteries are located under the floor of the car. There is 352 liters of space in the hatchback trunk and 516 liters in the electric station wagon. More than enough for a holiday to the South of France.

Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer (expected in 2023)

This car has been confirmed by Volkswagen and it has been spotted several times, but official specifications are still missing. With the right battery, this electric station wagon can reach 700 kilometers and you have more than enough legroom in the back. Don’t expect a prize fighter here; the version with a range of 600 kilometers is expected to cost around 60,000 euros. Once the price of the sedan is known, we can make a better estimate.

Audi A6 Avant e-tron (expected end of 2023)

When the concept of the Audi A6 e-tron was presented in 2021, we were already quite impressed. We fervently hoped that an Avant version would follow. Why? Because station wagons look much better than sedans and are also much more practical.

A year later, the time had come: the concept of the A6 Avant e-tron. It looks quite futuristic, without overdoing it. If this is the future of electric station wagons, bring them on. This concept is 4.96 meters long, 1.96 meters wide and 1.44 meters high. Audi does not yet give a figure for the luggage space, but you can assume that it is large enough for your labrador(s).

The A6 Avant e-tron is on Audi’s new PPE platform. This gives it 468 hp and 800 Nm thanks to two electric motors. The 100-kWh battery provides a range of 700 kilometers. With fast charging, almost 300 kilometers of range should be added every 10 minutes. Sounds like something you should want.

Audi RS 6 e-tron (expected in 2024)

That said, even better things are coming from Ingolstadt, namely the Audi RS 6 e-tron. As we write this, little is known about the next fastest A6. That is why you see an image above of the electrical concepts of the A6 and A6 Avant. More info is still a long way off, but we can dream.

Audi has already given some clues about the exterior. Design boss Marc Lichte told TopGear that the RS 6 is wider and gets bigger wheels. This should distinguish it from the A6 e-tron. Not very shocking information.

The expectation is of course that the RS 6 will be considerably faster with a sprint from 0 to 100 km/h compared to the other A6 e-trons. Only: the A6 e-tron must already complete that sprint in less than four seconds. How fast will the RS 6 e-tron be? Supercar-like fast, that’s for sure.

BMW i5 Touring (expected in 2024)

At BMW’s annual conference, the big boss, Oliver Zipse, revealed something we already knew. “The BMW 5 Series Touring is very popular,” he said. John “From spring 2024 it will also be available in a fully electric version, which gives us a really unique position in this segment.” Okay, we didn’t know that yet.

Unique might not be the right word, given the list you just read. Yet electric station wagons are still quite rare when compared to e-SUVs. Still, the i5 Touring is diametrically opposed to the A6 Avant e-tron that we just discussed.

Anyway, we’ll see in 2024. The i5 Touring will come alongside an i5 saloon and plug-in and mild-hybrid versions of the eighth-generation 5 Series. Those mild hybrids come in both petrol and diesel versions.