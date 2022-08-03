Although the future of DC Extended Universe is not as clear as Marvel’s, this does not mean that Warner Bros. has given up on these movies and series, this despite the recent cancellation of Batgirl. It is so here we present the future of DC on the big and small screen.

Unlike the MCU, DC projects are not always related to the DCEU, this is the case with tapes like batman Y joker, which take place in their own universe. Thus, These are all projects that Warner Bros. is working on with DC properties.

-Series of The Sandman (August 5, 2022)

–Black Adam (October 21, 2022)

-Third season of Pennyworth (Fall 2022)

–Shazam! Fury of the Gods (December 21, 2022)

-Fourth season of titans (possibly in 2022)

-Fourth season of Doom Patrol (possibly in 2022)

–Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (March 17, 2023)

–Flash (June 23, 2023)

–blue beetle (August 18, 2023)

-Second season of peacemaker (possibly 2023)

–Batman 2 (Developing)

–Wonder Woman 3 (Developing)

–Joker: Folie a Deux (Developing)

-Series of Gotham PD/Arkham (Developing)

-Series of Penguin (Developing)

-Superman Series/Movie (In development)

-Series of Green Lantern Corps (Developing)

–Justice League Dark Series/Movie (In development)

-Constantine series (In development)

-Madame X series (In development)

-Zatanna (In development)

-Hourman (In development)

-Static Shock (Under development)

-Series of Gotham Knights (Developing)

-Aqualad series (In development)

–Dead Boy Detectives (Developing)

-Amanda Waller series/Peacemaker spin-off (In development)

–batgirl (Cancelled)

–super girl (without knowledge)

As you can see, Warner Bros. is working on a slew of projects that will hit theaters, HBO Max, as well as traditional TV networks. However, and as we recently saw with batgirl, some of these productions are at risk of being canceledor at least substantially change its direction, this due to the plans of the new board of directors of the company.

