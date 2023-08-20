The Italians in particular are particularly good at coming up with striking car names. Or rather, they just write down what they see, and in Italian it automatically sounds good. Maserati Quattroporte, for example – that simply means ‘four doors’. And even with dull English names they get away well: Ferrari 812 Superfast.

But not all car names are straightforward. For example, there are quite a few car names that mean something different than you would think of depending on. We looked for some examples of misleading or confusing car names. Do you have nice additions? Tip them in the comments here on the site or on Facebook.

Volkswagen Lupo 3L

A 3.0 liter engine in a Lupo? Does that fit? Sure that fits (because the Lupo can even fit two W12 engines), but that’s not what the 3L designation stands for. The Lupo 3L was Volkswagen’s economy miracle and is still one of the most fuel efficient cars ever made. With little effort it was possible to drive no less than 100 kilometers with 3 liters of diesel.

Where the number on the valve of most cars indicates the engine capacity, this is about consumption. It remains something to warn an inexperienced car enthusiast, otherwise he will think he can drive a beast of a car. The three-cylinder of the Lupo 3L is only 1.2 liters in size. The largest engine in a Lupo was the GTI’s 1.6-litre four-cylinder.

Porsche Taycan Turbo

The most powerful Porsches traditionally bore the Turbo name, because they were actually turbocharged to increase power. When almost all 911s got a turbo engine, the badge already took on a less literal meaning, but it still indicated that you were dealing with the faster versions. For the most powerful versions of the Taycan, Porsche also uses the Turbo badge.

A bit crazy, because an EV does not use a turbo, but it makes it clear that it is the top in the range. And a GT2 or GT3 badge would have been crazy too, as no hardcore track versions of the Taycan exist. And on the other hand: KITT’s ‘Turbo Boost’ also had very little to do with supercharging.

The German premium brands

It used to be simple: if you saw a BMW 330i, you knew it had a 3.0-litre engine. Now that’s a 2.0-litre, but the badge is the same. If you saw a Mercedes-AMG with a 63 badge, you knew it was a 6.3-liter V8 (actually secretly a 6.2-liter, but ‘6.3’ is historically good with Mercedes). At some point it became a 4.0-litre and today it can be either a V8 or a 2.0-litre four-cylinder, depending on the model.

To avoid confusion with a motorcycle accident, Audi invented a new type designation. If there is a 50, then the car has between 253 and 313 hp. It does not matter whether it is a petrol, diesel or an EV. Not misleading, but people who do not deal with it every day sometimes want to think that there is a 5.0-liter engine in an electric Audi. Audi can’t help that.

Maserati 222, 2.24v and 4.18v

The Maserati Biturbo was a clear and descriptive name: the car had two turbos. In the late 1980s, Maserati dropped the Biturbo name and called the car 222, which referred to two doors, a 2.0 liter engine and it was the second generation. The sedan was named 422. And from that point on, the name derailed a bit.

Because suddenly Maserati also introduced the 4.24v in 1990. The last two digits suddenly stood for the number of valves of the car. There was also a version for the Italian market with 18 valves, this one is called the 4.18v. Another year later, the 430 4v completed the range. It had four valves per cylinder and a 2.8 liter engine. So you just need to know what the numbers stand for.

BYD Atto 3

If you want to make a mess again, buy three piglets and label them with numbers one, two, and four on their backs. Then release them where you want chaos. The piglets will be caught soon, but there will be a long search for number three, which does not exist. Something similar is also going on at BYD, because you can search for the other Attos for a long time.

The BYD Atto 3 is the first car that the brand launched in the Netherlands. You would think there might be another Atto 1 and Atto 2 for the home country. Or that they will still come to the Netherlands. But no, the smaller BYD (rumored to be called Atto 2) is called Dolphin. The Atto 3 is the only one with the Atto name. The alleged Atto 1 is called Seagull.

Smart #1

A number in a car name is not that crazy. For example, ‘Mercedes-AMG One’ sounds quite okay. We first thought that the Smart #1 would simply be the ‘Smart Number One’. Fine name. But no, the first Smart of the new generation is really called ‘Hashtag One’. And the worst part is: hashtags with one symbol behind them don’t work on Twitter or Instagram. So you can’t use ‘#1’ on social media, and ‘#Smart#1’ won’t work either. Oopsie.