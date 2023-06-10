There are many stupid things in life. The moment or when your laptop thinks it’s high time to perform an unannounced update while you’re in the middle of the latest episode of Fubar you are watching. And how about the printer that won’t connect for whatever reason.

Those things are annoying and it’s all due to software. It’s great that we can distinguish bones from millions of years ago from a piece of stone, but that making connections with something two meters away is very difficult. This also applies to the various technologies in cars. As far as we are concerned, these are the nine most annoying techniques in cars.

Lane assistance

In theory, this technique could save lives. Except when the edges of the road are poorly marked. Whether the weather is drizzly. Whether there is a cyclist who needs to be overtaken while your handlebars keep pushing you back in his direction. And often it is still on by default when you start the car too…

Folding door handles

As seen in Teslas, Aston Martins, Range Rovers and even cars like the Porsche 992 and AMG SL, designers love popping door handles. People in the real world hate them for freezing on cold days, or biting your fingers off when they snap back in without warning.

Bad touch screens

Touchscreens are here to stay, but as anyone who drives a recent VW, Seat, Skoda, McLaren, Honda, Mercedes, Peugeot, Citroën or Opel can tell you, a screen that works with a delay, gets too hot or has a confusing layout is even more annoying than a smartphone with 1 percent charge. And we haven’t even mentioned the fingerprints that remain.

Voice control

Of course, you can also use the voice control, which is happy to unnecessarily barge into a conversation, talk over anything you listen to on the radio or, yes, do things you actually ask for. If you speak very clearly. In absolute silence. And don’t interrupt while he’s buffering a reply.

Touch sensitive buttons

The recent crusade against buttons has led to an obsession with touch-sensitive swipes and haptics. Looks all whole clean and neat, until you’ve touched them once and they’re covered in fingerprints. Then they start doing weird things. If they work at all.

Hidden buttons for the glove compartment

You hate it too, don’t you? You get in a car and go away, yikes! A normal lever to open the glove box! Fortunately, this abuse is now being tackled rigorously by manufacturers, who are pleased to hide the button somewhere, even in the touchscreen.

Backward = volume down

It’s actually unbelievable: despite all the cameras, sensors, radars and automatic brake pedals of today, it is still considered impossible that a human being could drive slowly backwards while listening to a song or hearing the football game going on.

Slow electric tailgates

Such an electric valve can be useful, but it is also rather stupid: it moves at the speed of a glacier until it is 0.00001 millimeters from the closing point, after which a sensor finds a dog hair in the way and throws it back open. . Until half way. And then counteract when you start pushing yourself.

Useless beeps

BEEP. You pressed the start button. BEEP. You engaged reverse. BEEP. The tailgate has been opened by your partner grabbing a bag. BEEP. You opened your door to see if you parked straight. BEEP. You don’t want to live anymore. Wait, is there a beep for that?