Recently Audi announced that they are going back to their roots. As you may already know, Audi’s slogan is Design by technology. They have apparently not been able to make that completely true in recent years. At least, that is what Audi boss Gerhard Döllner thought. It is not that Audi is hopelessly behind in many areas. The distinguishing factor could be a bit bigger.

In the past, Audi had a number of showpieces with which they could distinguish themselves from the competition. This was partly due to Ferdinand Piëch, who allowed the brand to innovate and ensured that technical inventiveness was the deciding factor, not the marketing budget. That is why – for the sake of education and entertainment – ​​we are looking back today at all the technical highlights with which Audi distinguished itself.

Aluminum Space Frame

One of Audi’s greatest innovations is the use of aluminium. It was widely used in racing and some components were also made of aluminium by manufacturers. But an entire car made of aluminium was unheard of. The Audi A8 was the first production car to be made entirely of aluminium. In 2001, the very cleverly designed Audi A2 followed and the Audi R8 is also made of aluminium.

Five valves per cylinder

Nowadays, almost all engines have four valves per cylinder. Two for the intake, two for the exhaust. Simple. In the 90s, Audi came up with something new. Three valves for the intake, two for the exhaust. Five per cylinder, that is. At the time, that was really special technology that you only found in motorcycles or Ferraris. Audi applied the principle to a lot of engines, including four-cylinder, six-cylinder and even eight-cylinder engines. Incidentally, Audi discovered that the profit was relatively small compared to the costs, which is why they eventually switched to the usual four valves per cylinder.

Direct petrol injection

Instead of five valves per cylinder, Audi switched to direct petrol injection quite early. Mitsubishi delivered it a little earlier (on the legendary Carisma), but Audi quickly applied it to a complete engine family. Initially, there were the 1.6 FSI, 2.0 FSI and 2.0 TFSI, but in no time at all all engines were equipped with direct injection, even before the competition picked it up.

TDI engines

One of the first diesels you really wanted was the 2.5 TDI in the very first Audi A6. Audis and five-cylinders always go together perfectly. There was already a 2.5 TDI with 115 hp, but the version with 140 hp and 290 Nm really set a few benchmarks. Suddenly a diesel could be called fast. A top speed of more than 200 km/h was simply possible. That was unheard of in 1994.

Audi was definitely into diesels. Think of the 1.9 TDI (with the red flag if you did your best at work). Oh, and what about the epically thick V8 and even V12 TDI engines. Complete excess of course, but great diesel bashers.

Galvanized bodywork

Making a virtue of necessity. Audis and rust were once a top combination with brine, moisture and other weather conditions. Now in the 70s it was not strange, because some cars already rusted in the brochure. Audi applied the galvanized bodywork in 1985. In this, the metal was placed in a zinc bath that adhered to the metal. The advantage: no rust! If an Audi did have rust, you knew that it had damage at that location. That is one of the reasons that you still see Audis from the 90s driving by with neat bodywork.

Extremely low air resistance

Downsizing technology is well known to us, but in the 80s there was another way to combat thirsty cars: reducing air resistance. This is partly due to the fact that manufacturers hardly did anything with it up to and including the 70s. They ‘gambled’ on what was favorable for aerodynamics. Audi was very adept at developing very aerodynamically efficient bodies.

Quattro

Perhaps the most important innovation ever. It’s not that four-wheel drive didn’t exist for passenger cars. It’s the combination of the execution. The Audi quattro was a rally icon that changed the entire sport. Audi then applied the technology to its road cars. Today, four-wheel drive is commonplace in many brands, especially in the faster and more powerful cars.

Despite the fact that xDrive and 4Matic are excellent systems, quattro sounds a bit better and that quattro badge under the engine designation looks a bit cooler. Incidentally, at Audi it is often promotion (instead of front-wheel drive to four-wheel drive, while the competitors already have the drive on the right wheels.