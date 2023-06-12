When we look at this list, one thing strikes us: electric cars are quite fine for people who don’t give a damn about their car anyway. They are vandal-proof. You can feel free to give them a bit of a jerk when they are still cold, you don’t have to take the oil level into account and if the maintenance is a bit worn out, it’s not that bad.

Because there are quite a few things that many people do (we conclude this on the basis of scientific research in the form of ‘our own experience’) that are actually not that good for a car. The more actions you have to perform yourself (e.g. switching gears), the greater the chance that you will do something wrong. Apply a little mechanical sympathy and don’t get this wrong again.

Start the car

Sounds crazy, but the worst thing for an engine is the cold start. The oil is located at the bottom of the block and is far from the ideal temperature for the best lubrication. It used to be said that a cold start was equivalent to the wear and tear of 800 kilometers of driving. The question is whether that was ever true, but it will now be less with current developments.

Starting the petrol or diesel engine cold is a necessary evil, but you can ensure that you do it as little as possible. For example, it is best to avoid short journeys by combining several journeys, for example. Or even * horror * take the bike. Performing a cold start less often is better for the life of your engine. EVs are therefore not affected by this.

Stay on the brakes at the bottom of an exit ramp

If you brake a lot, the brakes warm up properly. When the discs are warm, you would prefer not to continue to use the brakes while stationary, because then the discs will warp and things will vibrate when braking.

So at the bottom of a slip road (or at all if you’ve just braked from a high speed) try to keep your foot off the pedal when coming to a stop. In the Netherlands this is often possible (because it is quite flat here and there are often dimples at the traffic lights), otherwise you can anticipate well to shorten the stopping time.

Rest your hand on the gear lever

One hand on the steering wheel and the other on the lever. You see it often enough. The RAC (British roadside assistance) says, for example, that you should not do it because it puts unnecessary pressure on the parts, but they do add a photo of an automatic transmission lever. Should you trust them? The question is: do you want to take the risk? It’s better to just keep both hands on the wheel.

‘Erase’ or send dry

This should not be missing from the list. Erasing also means turning the wheel while the car is stationary. Try it in a car without power steering; it is quite difficult. The rule with cars is usually: if you feel a lot of resistance, something is wearing out. Doing it every now and then won’t do much harm, but try not to make a habit of it. You put pressure on the steering and let the tires wear out.

Pushing things through resistance

Nice follow up to the point above. For example, with a gear lever you have to give the syncro rings a bit of a chance to do their job. By shifting gears a little more slowly, you won’t feel any resistance. If you on Fast & Furious-like way, then you feel resistance – and then things wear out faster. This actually applies to almost everything, for example your glove compartment. If you have to ram, it’s too full.

Driving with too little fuel

This is always a nice way to get the discussion going. A lot of people drive until the last drop of fuel and only then fill up. It seems that the fuel pump feels most comfortable in a bath of fuel; it also ensures cooling of the pump. Also, any junk that is at the very bottom of the tank could be sucked in and clog your fuel filter.

Tire pressure too low

Dumb that we have to call it, because then we feel like a ‘The New Driving’ commercial. But above all, it is better if your tires have the right pressure: wear, consumption and handling. For fun you could see what the difference is in your tire pressure before and after a ride. So with cold and with warm; this way you can find the optimal pressure.