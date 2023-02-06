Phew, those are very cool 911 Dakar alternatives!

Last week was allowed @Wouter driving around in the Porsche 911 Dakar. It is a special creation. Both Wouter and the 911. As you know, the 911 Dakar is an off-road version of the 911. Of course, such a thing is not cheap. After all, it has Porsche on it. But our editor-in-chief @Michaelras he liked it.

The price becomes ridiculous very quickly. Because the 911 Dakar starts at 306,163. For reference, a standard Porsche 911 Carrera costs 164,400 euros. A 911 Carrera 4 GTS (on which the Dakar is based) will cost you 210,300 euros. So for 95 mille they add it Porsche slightly higher on the legs in front of you. We know, that’s short sighted, but at Delta4x4 (off-road specialists from Germany) you have an off-road-esque 911 Turbo for less money.

And that’s before the options. Because as you know, that goes very quickly in the wrong direction at Porsche if you say yes to everything. That nice white-blue combination alone is part of a package of 26 mille. So from there we get the idea, what are the 911 Dakar alternatives when you look purely at the money?

Porsche 911 R (991)

€342,000

2016

7,500 km

If you order that Rothmans package that shouldn’t be called a Rothmans package (but looks like the Rothmans package) plus a few options, you’re already at 340 grand. And then the editor-in-chief hit the fuses. This is one of his most favorite cars, next to the Ford SportKa, of course. But it does make you think. The Dakar is special because it is higher, but the 911 R has a special powertrain and cool decoration. And yes, a Touring Package is basically the same, but such a 991 looks much nicer than a 992. That is of course an opinion, but one that we posit as a fact.

Ferrari 250 GTE 2+2 Series III

€365,000

1963

8,000 km

You can also spend your money in style. How about this Ferrari 250 GTE 2+2? It’s a series III, so most of the teething problems are gone. Now we have no purchase advice for the 250 GTE, but we can imagine that you also have to spend a large amount on maintenance.

But, on the other hand, you have no depreciation and take a look at it. This is of course pure art. And there is nothing that sounds better than a Colombo V12 with carburettors. For those who now say that their Tesla is faster: yes, an Apple Watch also shows the time better than a classic wall clock, but that is not the issue.

Mercedes-Benz G500 Cabriolet Final Edition (W461)

€345,000

2014

12,500 km

If you want a German off-roader, why not one that is intended as an off-roader? The G-class Cabriolet is a strange phenomenon. It feels like a very large German Suzuki Jimny Convertible. This Mercedes consists of a ladder chassis, square styling, late 1970s base and a lot of Austrian craftsmanship. It makes the car a unique one that nowadays costs more than 3 tons.

Yes, we knew they were pricey (Doug DeMuro bought an older copy for a ton), but 345 grand is really insane. But yes, then you do have a G500 Cabriolet in the famous Final Edition. That is the last series of G-Class Cabriolets and they are worth a lot of money with few kilometers.

Aston Martin V8 Zagato Volante

€356,950

1990

380 km (since restoration)

It may also be obscure in the search for 911 Dakar alternatives. The biggest advantage of the 911 Dakar – besides its off-road properties – is that you stand out. You don’t have to explain anything to anyone. You have a very special 911. Even if you are not present at a Porsche meeting, people know that. But if you really want something special, go for an Aston Martin V8 Zagato.

That is a combination of Italian finishing and British engineering. That just can’t go wrong and it won’t. It is a design that needs time to mature, perhaps it will even be beautiful in 40 years! Very few of them were built, so in terms of residual value you are fine. Zagato Astons always fetch a lot.

FordGT

€365,500

2006

27,500 km

The coolest of the 911 Dakar alternatives. Of course, the Ford GT is a bit more expensive than three tons. But if you’re going to play a little bit in the Porsche configurator you can easily reach this amount. And yes, then you have many options on your 911. We think that’s great, because then we can write in 30 years’ time “check the options on this 911 Dakar with ICE!!1!”. But the Ford GT was actually legendary right from the start.

The steering of an Aston Martin, the handling of Lotus and a 5.4 liter V8 with mechanical compressor with an unprecedented soundtrack. It is a work of art on wheels. In terms of price, it seems to be about to rise. These kinds of cars with a real engine and manual transmission are simply becoming rare. Especially because the Ford GT is still usable enough to drive it regularly, something you will never do with a classic GT40. So perhaps a top investment.

Audi R8 Performance

€322,657

2023

77km

A VAG alternative. Look, we get it. All those used cars are of course used. Despite costing the same as a new 911, you don’t have a few things. Such as an up-to-date infotainment system or something trivial like a manufacturer’s warranty. In contrast to the Porsche, the Audi R8 Performance is purer and more for the asphalt tiger. Where the Dakar has a great 3.0 six-cylinder boxer, you get an epic (because atmospheric) V10 in the R8! New!

That will never happen again, while a next 911 Dakar will not be unthinkable, especially if people buy such a thing en masse. The R8 has been selling very little in recent years, while a few cool versions have been added, including this Performance. You can bet that this Audi will still yield something at an RM Sotheby’s auction in 25 years.

McLarenGT

€310,000

2022

4,500 km

The last of the 911 Dakar alternatives. We don’t just have to look at very old classics. The 911 Dakar is also a special proposition compared to modern cars. Because for 310 mille you have a McLaren GT. That’s a supercar, with supercar engine and supercar performance plus supercar layout. Built by a supercar manufacturer (McLaren). But then it is not a supercar, but a stylish GT.

It’s certainly not a Continental GT alternative, although the McLaren GT is much more comfortable than you might expect. In any case, it is something special that happens to be really bloody fast. And where some McLaren models are just a bit too much of a good thing, this is precisely the version that will yield a mega amount at a Barrett-Jackson auction in 45 years.

Anyway, we could find these alternatives on the worldwide web. Of course you can mention your own favorite car for three and a half tons in the comments!

