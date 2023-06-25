We are all familiar with the Audi quattro, Lancia 037 and 205 T16, but there were other Group B rally monsters too.

Just make requests in the comment section: you ask and we play. Last week we had a movie online with some rally cars. In addition, it was a loyal AB reader @rollingstoned who suggested that we should give a little more attention to the rally car. Several people agreed. So yes, then you know what’s going to happen: we’re going to write about rally cars.

In this case, the undersigned has taken the liberty of looking back at the Group B era. That was an illustrious period in the sport. Remember that the Group C racers were about as fast as Formula 1 cars and Group B was more popular. With so many following rallying, it was interesting for manufacturers to get into it. Group B had two more advantages. From a technical point of view you could go in almost any direction and you only had to build few homologation models.

Lesser known Group B rally monsters

Many Group B models have achieved legendary status. Think of the Audi quattro, Ford RS200, Lancia 037, Lancia Delta S4, Peugeot 205 T16 and Renault 5 Turbo. But those are the cars that (mostly) experienced great successes. There are also wallflowers, doubtful cases, stillborn projects and shot-off potential winners. We’ll cover eleven for today. Don’t worry, we still have plenty of material for a few more overviews.

Grab a nice cup of coffee and a filled cake, because here come the lesser-known Group B rally monsters!

Peugeot 305 V6

The peugeot 305 was a bit matured but solid sedan. In the 1980s, this was the best lease car if you were not allowed to choose a D-segment car. What it wasn’t was a sporty monster. The 305 V6 was. The idea was to register this car for Group B. Despite the similarities with the 305, the technology is (obviously) completely different.

The engine is a 2.5 liter PRV-V6. Not only that, the block is placed longitudinally and the drive is on the rear wheels. Thanks to two double carburetors, the 24-valve delivers 250 hp. The 305 V6 would ultimately never see the light of day. Mainly because the Audi quattro changed everything. Peugeot went back to the drawing room and finally came up with the 205 T16. The rest is history.

Nissan Silvia 240 RS (S100)

1983

Despite Nissan trying several times, it was never quite the success you would expect from a works team with rallies. With the Nissan Silva 240RS, however, the Japanese were close. The basis is the S110 generation Nissan Silvia, but you can almost speak of a ‘new’ car. The Lancia Delta S4 is also not really a Delta, so to speak. The 2,340 cc four-cylinder (it’s actually a 230 RS) delivered about 280 hp.

Some successes were achieved. It was always the intention that the Silvia 240RS would be sold in Europe, both the rally and street version. In Japan, the car did not meet the requirements. The market in Europe turned out to be very small, especially when Group A became a fact in 1987. Nissan had to pull the plug: there were simply no customers for it. Nowadays you are the hero at every Japanese car meeting with this car.

Citroen BX 4TC

Oh, neighbor, what a beautiful car! We know Citroën from many great rally successes, but that involved an Xsara or a C4. Yet the brand has also tried it with the Citroën BX. Unlike Peugeot with the 305, Citroën was in time to copy Audi’s ‘idea’ of four-wheel drive. The problem is that they actually did it too well. Just like Audi, Citroën wanted there to be a recognizable rally car.

Where the regular BX has front-wheel drive and a transverse engine, the BX 4TC had a longitudinal engine in front of the front axle. The transmission was on the front axle (transaxle) and the drive was on all four wheels. Indeed, as Audi still makes them today. It was planned that 200 would be built. Reportedly 86 were built, the rest were demolished. The street version had 200 hp. The rally car was not a success

Mitsubishi Starion 4WD

Mitsubishi was already active in rallying in the 1970s, then with the Lancer GSR. Despite Mitsubishi being early with a turbocharged version, there was not enough potential to convert it to Group B specification. Mitsubishi had lofty ambitions (like all Japanese brands in the 1980s) and developed a car for the Group B class. Not based on the Lancer, but based on the Starion. The standard Starion always had rear-wheel drive, but this one got all-wheel drive.

The engine power of 350 hp is still fairly modest, but Mitsubishi focused on maneuverability and low weight. Of course, Mitsubishi planned to make a street version. The car was supposed to be homologated in 1986, but because Group B was cancelled, it never happened. Ultimately, Mitsubishi did good business with the Galant VR4 (Group A) and in the 1990s they were dominant with the Lancer Evolution.

Lada Samara EVA

And the thickest car in the list is a Lada! The Lada Samara is Lada’s near car. The brand had almost found a connection with the European order. Where the Skoda was able to make the jump from Favorit, Felicia and Fabia in a good way, Lada did not succeed. It was not their rally car, the Samara EVA. In principle, the Samara EVS does not have much to do with the Samara. The tubular frame chassis has the front engine and rear wheel drive. Thanks to a turbo, the 1,860 cc four-cylinder delivered 300 hp.

The car alone is a special achievement: in Russia, parts and knowledge were particularly scarce when it comes to motorsport. About 30 examples of the Lada Samara EVA were built. A large part of them had a 1.6 with 160 hp. The reason was simple: turbo technology was extremely scarce and simply extremely exotic in Soviet countries at the time. While the car did have potential, an end to Group B in 1987 also ended the aspirations of the Samara EVA.

Ford Escort RS1700T

The Ford brand has, of course, always been synonymous with motorsport in general and rallying in particular. The Ford Escort RS1700T is a special case. Ford developed the car in the early 1980s. Disadvantage: the street version had front-wheel drive, unlike the previous generations. That is why Ford actually developed a rear-wheel drive platform with the body of an Escort. The name comes from a, er, 1.8 liter turbo Cosworth engine.

In addition, Ford tried to use a Formula 2 engine from Hart, but without success. In fact, Ford was constantly running into all sorts of technical hurdles. That in itself is not bad, were it not for the fact that Audi has already achieved great success with the Audi Quattro. Ford decided to scrap the RS1700 project and focus on the RS200. The effort was not completely for nothing, because they did take the engine with them.

Alfa Romeo Alfasud Sprint 6C

Perhaps the tastiest from the list of Group B rally monsters! The Alfasud Sprint 6C was Alfa’s vision of Group B rally cars. This Sprint was equipped with a six-cylinder Busso V6, with the transmission of a Lancia 037. The V6 initially had 2.5 liters, the intention was that it would evolve over time to a 3.0 V6. All sounds great.

The arrival of four-wheel drive and turbos ensured that the Alfa Romeo Sprint 6C was outdated before it could appear at the start. In addition, Lancia was already active in the WRC and it was (and you really don’t expect this) financially not so good Alfa Romeo at the moment. After two prototypes, the Italians pulled the plug on the project

Toyota Celica TwinCam Turbo (TA64)

The Toyota Celica is a rally hero, but the car only gained that status later with the GT-Four and the father of Carlos Sainz Jr. This car is the predecessor of the Celica GT-Four, the Celica Twin-Cam Turbo, or the Celica TCT. A big difference with other cars was that the Celica TCT had rear-wheel drive. Despite the eventual success of this, there was quite a bit of skepticism at the time.

The rear-wheel drive cars were much more agile and did not have the Audi’s terminal understeer. It was a typical Toyota, so super reliable. The car won regularly, especially on the grueling rallies. Here too it was over in 1986 because Group B stopped. Not a problem for Toyota, on the contrary. It suited them well, because the new generation got a transversely placed engine and basic front-wheel drive. The engine of the TCT was taken over.

Talbot Horizon

Do we remember Talbot? Once one of the most prestigious brands that slipped into PSA’s budget brand. But PSA did have plans for it. It wanted to make Talbot big in rallying by joining the other Group B rally monsters. Now Talbot was more or less already active with the Sunbeam Lotus. Talbot recognized that Renault 5 Turbo’s move was a good one. The engine moved to the rear, as did the drivetrain. The Talbot did have an atmospheric engine.

They were less powerful, but much more docile. Two prototypes were built and apparently they were great. The big problem was, of course, PSA. That suddenly remembered that they were already active in rallying with Peugeot and Citroen and therefore competed with themselves. So Talbot was not allowed to be active in rallying after all. It went downhill anyway, because PSA pulled the plug on the entire brand not much later.

Mazda RX-7 (FC)

Wankel engines in motorsport is an article in itself (being worked on). One of the highlights is the Maza RX-7. Based on the popular sports coupé, Mazda Rally Team Europe saw potential. The RX-7 was a commercial success worldwide, so the car was already homologated. Only Evolution models had to be re-homologated by the FISA (nowadays called FIA). The atmospheric Wankel engine delivered 300 hp.

The big advantage, however, was the handling. It was epically good thanks to a small engine placed low in the chassis. Incidentally, Mazda itself has nothing to do with these cars. The Japanese felt like participating with the 323 GT-Turbo 4×4. The timing was brilliant, because when Group B stopped, it was ready.

Vauxhall Manta B400

Yes, a Manta also joined Group, Jonguh! It starts with the Ascona B400, the WRC car with which drivers such as Walter Röhrl, Henri Toivonen, Jimmy McRae and Ari Vatanen achieve success. The Manta had to continue that success, among all other Group B rally monsters. Now the Opel Ascona and Manta were technically related, so that couldn’t be difficult. The problem was that developments were moving very fast and four-wheel drive with turbo engines was the only way to stand a chance.

The Manta had a naturally aspirated four-cylinder, rear-wheel drive and seemed to be a great riding iron, but the lack of power was the culprit. Jimmy McRae did take the podium at the RAC Rally. In 1984 Rauno Aaltonnen came second on the grueling Safari Rally, but the speed was much too great compared to the competition on the other rally stages. At Opel they looked at a Manta AWD, but it became too heavy. A Kadett WRC was considered and developed, but would never see the light of day.

Thanks to @rollingstoned for the tip. Do you also have a request in terms of topic that can be treated? Let us know in the comments!

This article These are 11 lesser-known Group B Rally Monsters appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#lesser #Group #Rally #monsters