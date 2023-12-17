Today we're going to talk about the big four-cylinder, which is actually a strange concept. Still, manufacturers tried.

Nowadays, the four-cylinder is an engine type that we encounter everywhere. It is a relatively compact engine that can easily be placed in length and width. In terms of power, you can go in any direction: from 75 to 476 hp is easily possible. In addition, the engine can be quite economical. In short, the ideal car for most applications.

Most four-cylinders nowadays are 2 liters, some are a bit smaller. Larger than 2 liters is actually almost impossible. The ideal size for a cylinder is approximately 500 cc. In terms of vibrations, temperatures and weight of the parts, you often end up with half a liter per cylinder. With the strict demands of consumers (more power) and governments (less emissions), many cars have a 2.0 four-cylinder turbo.

Large four-cylinder engines

Larger four-cylinder engines do exist, they are just a bit rarer. The reason you don't see them much is because of their somewhat sullen character. Fine for marine diesels, but not for a passenger car. There are all kinds of ways to circumvent it and turn a big, fat four-cylinder into a nice engine, but with the time and effort you put in, you could just as easily use a five- or six-cylinder.

These are some examples of cars with a (huge) large four-cylinder. We start above 2,500 cc, we know plenty of examples below that. These are not ALL big four-cylinders, but rather a selection from their history:

Mitsubishi Starion Turbo 2.6

2,555 cc

We start with a very important one, namely the Mitsubishi Starion Turbo. At the time, it was a sporty rear-wheel drive coupe. The four-cylinder engine had a displacement of 2,555 cc and on top of that a turbo. Naturally, this ensured that sufficient power (160 hp) and torque (284 Nm) was available, but also caused the necessary vibrations and imbalance. Mitsubishi was able to counter that with a balance shaft. It was their own invention that Mitsubishi allowed to be used under license by Saab and Porsche, among others.

Toyota Fortuner

2,693 cc

There are mourners and there are real workhorses. This Toyota is both. The 2TR-FE engine is located in the forecastle. This is a relatively modern block with four valves per cylinder, two overhead camshafts and variable valve timing. Due to their somewhat raw character, we do not see these engines in small passenger cars of the brand. You see them in various commercial vehicles and pick-ups of the brand, including this Toyota Fortuner. They are rock-solid engines with quite a bit of torque, although we don't think 245 Nm is much these days. However, it is available over a large part of the speed range. An even larger four-cylinder was available in the form of a 3.0 D4-D diesel.

Katech Billet

2,700 cc

Not a car, but an engine block. At Katech Engineering they make engines for the hot rod, tuning and racing scene. The base of the Billet Midget engine is specifically intended for oval dirt racing. If you run it on methanol, it can produce up to 400 hp. Yes, and that WITHOUT a turbo! And by 400 hp we mean very reliable horsepower. You can kick this block off for hours. The bike is tilted 45 degrees because of oval racing. You can hang the Katech Billet Midget in anything, because it is a particularly small and light block. So it fits in a Mazda MX-5 with ease.

Cadillac CT4-V

2,727 cc

What a glory! The Cadillac AT4-V can actually best be seen as a kind of correct incarnation of the Saab 9-3 Viggen. In a class where small four-cylinders or six-cylinders rule, Cadillac has a 2.7-liter four-cylinder with turbo. It is also a turbo with 'Dual Volute' of which Jason Fenske can explain it well what it is. The result is a sleek sports sedan with rear-wheel drive with 325 hp and 500 Nm. Thanks to a ten-speed automatic transmission, you don't have to worry that you are not in the right speed range. It is perhaps the most special four-cylinder you can buy at the moment.

GMC Canyon

2,921 cc

And again a workhorse. Logically, because those large four-cylinder engines are 'still' welcome there. Large pounding cylinders with lots of torque are more important than a super smooth-running sewing machine that can run at high speeds. Nevertheless, the specifications of the Vortec 2900 are of course a bit disappointing. The 2.9 liter four-cylinder pumps out 185 hp and 258 Nm. Nowadays we live in turbo times that even the simplest 1.4 can achieve that. Or more. You could get the GMC Canyon as a single cab or 'crew cab'. The Canyon was very puristic as standard, with a manual gearbox and rear-wheel drive.

Porsche 944 S2

2,990 cc

For a long time there was one car that we knew when it came to large four-cylinders. The Porsche 944 S2 was something special. The Porsche 944 always had the 'half' engine of a 928. Half of a 5 liter unit then became a 2.5 four-cylinder (Jaap also has that, for example). There was also a 2.7 (half of the 5.4), but the 3.0 was a unique concept. Thanks to balance shafts and typical Porsche engineering, it was a wonderfully smooth and creamy block. In terms of performance, it came close to the 944 Turbo, but it suffered/benefited from its turbo. They also sound very recognizable.

Mitsubishi Pajero 3.2 DI-D

3,200 cc

For a very long period this was the largest four-cylinder you could get in the Netherlands. In its day, the Mitsubishi Pajero was the alternative to a Land Cruiser, together with the Nissan Patrol. You could get the car with various six-cylinder petrol engines (also a four-cylinder in some markets), but in the Netherlands the diesel was the only option. Special, where Nissan once had a 2.8 straight-six diesel in the Patrol, you got a 3.2 four-cylinder diesel in the Pajero. The 4M41 engine was also quite modern with 4 valves per cylinder, common rail injection and from 2006 a turbo with variable geometry. At the end of its career, the block delivered a modest 200 hp and 441 Nm.

Pontiac Tempest

3,187 cc

Pontiac was once a special brand in the GM brand portfolio. They not only designed their own cars, but also their own engines. Of course, GM did what GM does best: destroyed everything badge engineering. A shame, because besides the fact that the brand no longer exists, it had its peculiar models and engines. What do you think of this Pontiac Tempest? GM actually wanted Pontiac to make its own version of the Chevrolet Corvair. That obviously didn't happen, because the head of development, one John Z. DeLorean (yes, that one) wanted to give the car its own character.

The Tempest is a relatively small middle class car with an above-average amount of space for its time. In terms of engines, there was a choice of a 5.3 V8 and a small 3.5 V8 from Buick (which would later end up in all kinds of Rovers). But there was also a real 3.2 four-cylinder, the Trophy 4 engine. That was just half of the 6.4 Trophy V8. With power ratings of 110 to 166 hp, it was not a very powerful engine. Consumers were also not very keen: the motor was quite noisy and vibrated like a discreetly packaged gift from Easytoys.

Cummins No. 8

5,915 cc

This is a nice one to mention. In 1931, Clessie Cummins participated in the Indy 500. He built his own car, as real men still did back then. The chassis was from a Duesenberg, but the engine was slightly different. Clessie Cummins thought it was a good idea to put in a huge four-cylinder. This Cummins U-engine was almost 6 liters in size. Special, despite the fact that the Cummins No. 8 was certainly not the winner of the race, the car did do something else special: it finished the race without a pit stop. Yes, WITHOUT a pit stop!

Mercedes Blitzen Benz

21,500 cc

If there are people who complain about the four-cylinder in the C63 AMG, this is completely historically justified. All sporty 190 models had the 2.3 or 2.5 four-cylinder from Cosworth under the hood. But even in 1909 the four-cylinder was nothing to be ashamed of. The Mercedes Blitzen Benz is now 115 years old. At the time, it was the first car that could go faster than 200 km/h. This was possible thanks to the 21.5 liter four-cylinder engine that delivered 200 hp at 1,600 rpm.

Fiat S76 Record

28,400 cc

There can only be one winner and that is of course Fiat. This is the Fiat S76. The car dates back to the time when we thought that you had to use more cylinder capacity for more power. That is also the case with the engine of the Fiat S76. The engine is a 28.4 liter four-cylinder that squeezes out a very lazy 290 hp on a good day. At 2,712 Nm, the torque is very high for a car from 1911. Not only the torque in itselfbut also the specific couple.

