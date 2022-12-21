The young player who just appeared on the radar of the FC Barcelona after learning the news that he will not renew his contract with the Standard of Lleja It has some data and curiosities that will attract your attention.
These are 10 facts you did not know about Nicolas Raskin:
Nicolas Raskin was born in the city of Liège, in the Walloon region of Belgium on February 23, 2001, therefore, today he is 21 years old.
He is a soccer player who plays as a midfielder and his current team is Standard de Liège of the Belgian First Division. He has had participation in the under 21 team of his country but not yet in the major.
Raskin entered the lower ranks of Standard Liège at age 7. After a brief spell through the Anderlecht youth academy, he signed his first professional contract with KAA Gent in 2017.
In 2019, he signed for Standard de Liège, a team in which he works to this day.
He made his debut with the KAA Gent first team in 2018 against Sint-Truiden and at just 16 years and 352 days became the youngest player to debut in the first division in the 21st century.
Games played: 106
Minutes played: 8562
Goals: 4
Assists: 16
Nicolas Raskin is the son of Thierry Raskin, a former player for Cercle Brugge, a team that today rivals Standard de Lleja in the Belgian first division.
Not wanting to renew the contract, he was sent to the subsidiary team and it does not seem that he will have new opportunities in the Standard de Lleja first team.
They also look for him from other teams in Serie A, Bundesliga and Premier League, among other important leagues.
Raskin arrived from KAA Gent for 200,000 euros in January 2019 and today he would be worth 7 million euros according to the Transfermarkt transfer portal.
For some time there has been talk that Raskin could reach the Rangers, but in this video you can understand why other clubs have gotten into the fight for him.
Passing, acceleration, leadership, good decisions and courage to stand out from a 21-year-old.
