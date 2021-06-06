Android phone users face a new threat, as hackers use modern technology that mimics popular applications, to trick users into installing them on their phones and accessing their personal data.

To avoid it, you should check the phone for not installing any of these malware-rich applications. According to RT.

American security experts discovered the hackers’ reliance on seeing text messages and bank account details, which are sent directly to the hackers without the user’s knowledge as soon as 5 applications were downloaded about 50 million times within a month.

They also warned against installing them outside the official store, which are: First: Uplift: Health and Wellness, Second: BookReader, Third: PlutoTV, Fourth: Kaspersky: Free Antivirus. Fifthly, and finally VLC MediaPlayer.