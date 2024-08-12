Home World

From: Benjamin Bauer

Press Split

Which airlines have the best food? An analysis of over 27,000 reviews produced a surprising result.

Munich – Even if it may not necessarily be a Michelin-star meal, many travelers want a delicious and nutritious meal on their flight. There is good news: an analysis of thousands of passenger reviews shows which airlines travelers were particularly satisfied with.

Where is the best in-flight food? An airline unexpectedly takes first place

The portal Moneysupermarket has 27,964 reviews on airlinemeals analyzed and a ranking was created – with a surprising leader. On the platform, users upload photos of the meals, rate them (maximum ten points) and often write a short comment.

According to this evaluation, Kuwait Airways takes first place for the best food on board with a rating of 8.58 points. In the “Royal Class” even dishes such as lobster are offered, while in Economy Class at least a three-course meal is served.

Catering at Lufthansa (symbolic image). © Arnulf Hettrich/Imago

Ranking of aircraft catering: Lufthansa only in the middle field

Second, third and fourth place in Moneysupermarket’s rankings are Middle Eastern airlines: Oman Air, Middle East Airlines and Air Algerie. Lufthansa received the most reviews with 1,567, but only scored 6.87 points, putting it in the middle of the pack. Turkish Airlines did well, coming eighth out of over 100 airlines rated with a score of 7.82, as did Swiss Airlines (tenth place with 7.63 points).

Low-cost airlines such as RyanAir or easyJet do not appear on the list because their food is not included in the ticket price. In order to enjoy the food on the plane, you should also follow a few tips to prevent motion sickness. (Building)