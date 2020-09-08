The right time to give pregnancy news When you come to know that you are pregnant then you feel like sharing this happiness with all your friends and close ones, but the question also comes in your mind that what is the right time to share this news. Let me tell you that couples should wait till the first quarter of pregnancy ends. There are several reasons responsible for waiting till this 13th week.

Stocks do not do due to miscarriage The first three months of pregnancy are very important for the changes in the mother’s body and the development of the baby. After being pregnant, 10 to 25 percent of women have a miscarriage, of which around 80 percent of miscarriages occur in the first three months. More than half of these miscarriages are due to chromosomal abnormalities. This means that the baby was not developing properly. Due to the mother being unwell in the first trimester of pregnancy, luteal phase defect (menstrual cycle), hormonal imbalance and uterine scar tissue can also cause miscarriage. Also read: What is the risk of miscarriage every week of pregnancy

Wait until prenatal checkup Many couples prefer to wait until the first prenatal checkup is complete. The first prenatal checkup occurs around or after the 8th week of pregnancy. If the doctors confirm that everything is fine, then the couples share this good news with their friends and relatives. Also read: Teach your baby good habits in the womb

These actresses hid the news The news of Asin’s pregnancy, having worked in many big films, was not known to anyone for nine months. At the same time, Rani Mukherjee also did not come to the media much in pregnancy. Actress Gul Panag also reported her becoming a mother when her son was six months old. The names of TV actresses Panchi Bora, Mihika Verma, Soumya Seth, Paridhi Sharma and Sanjeeda Sheikh are also included in this list.

It is believed that there is a risk of miscarriage in the initial months of pregnancy and this is probably the reason why often women as well as actresses do not give the news of pregnancy immediately.