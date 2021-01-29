More and more games are being added to Xbox Game Pass lately, but starting today 9 games will no longer be available on Game Pass. It really feels like the Game Pass library is something that is constantly on the go. Many arrive and there are not few games that leave Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass for PC. These nine games in particular will no longer be available on January 29, so the opportunity to purchase them 20% off at the Microsoft Store may have passed.
This news of course is not as happy as when we make the list of games that come to the service, but the truth is that January has been a great month. Just yesterday the last games of the Yakuza remastered collection arrived. And this is just a little of what this incredible service offers. So yes, 9 games will no longer be available on Game Pass, but more than 350 games will still be there to try. Also, apparently Microsoft is planning to buy a new studio the size of Bethesda.
These 9 games will no longer be available on Game Pass (January – 2021)
While these 9 games will no longer be available on Game Pass from todayWe cannot say that there is a real complaint about the service. In fact, The Medium has just been released as the first true next-gen game to also exclusively come to Xbox consoles, and of which we have a fairly thorough analysis that you might want to read. Between the big losses this month, there are Final Fantasy XV and Gray.
here is the Full list of games that will no longer be available on Game Pass:
Death Squared – January 29 (console)
Death’s Gambit – January 29 (PC)
Final Fantasy XV – January 29 (Console, PC)
Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – January 29 (Console, PC)
Gray – January 29 (CPC)
Indivisible – January 29 (console and PC)
Reigns: Game of Thrones – January 29 (PC)
Sea Salt – January 29 (console and PC)
