As a national coach in Germany you usually have a real luxury problem, because 23 professionals have to be selected from many potential national players. Coach Jogi Löw always gives new players a chance for a debut (currently Robin Gosens, Oliver Baumann and Florian Neuhaus). But there are still enough players Bundesligawhich could also soon become a topic for the senior national team. We introduce you to 8 possible debutants:
It has long been known that Jordan Torunarigha has a great talent. It is not for nothing that the Hertha BSC central defender has played through all of the U-national teams. What he lacked, however, was the coach’s trust and / or consistency. The 23-year-old has found both under Bruno Labbadia: Torunarigha has been playing from the start since he was coach of Hertha – and very well at that. If he can build on this in the coming season, the Berlin home-grown company should soon appear in Jogi Löw’s narrower circle of candidates.
You have to be a little careful with Florian Wirtz, who is just 17 years old and has already been praised in the sky from all sides. But the offensive man from Bayer Leverkusen has undisputed enormous talent, and his role in the Werkself is not likely to decrease after the departure of Kevin Volland and Kai Havertz. If Wirtz develops as expected, his debut in the A-team of the DFB is probably not far away.
In the past season, Ridle Baku made a big step forward. As a right-back he has apparently found the perfect position for himself in the Mainz team. After the Corona break, Baku shone here with a goal and three assists for the FSV. During his summer preparation this year, the 22-year-old again put in extra shifts to improve. If Baku’s development continues so rapidly, the U21 international should definitely be an option for the DFB team.
At the U21 European Championship a year ago, Marco Richter impressed with three goals and two assists, and last season he was also part of the team FC Augsburg to the regular players. Richter has not met since January, but his good performance in the U21 should have put him on Löw’s radar. It is important for him to find his top form again and possibly soon to move to a bigger club.
After another strong season in the goal of SC Freiburg, Alexander Schwolow would undoubtedly have deserved to be nominated for the upcoming Nations League games. Löw did without the keeper, who moved to Hertha BSC, even though the top dogs Manuel Neuer and Marc-André ter Stegen are not there. Such an opportunity will probably not happen again anytime soon. But if Schwolow continues to perform so well, it might soon be something again.
The loan from Keven Schlotterbeck to Union Berlin last season can be considered a complete success: the central defender developed into a regular player in Köpenick and can now take over from Robin Koch at SC Freiburg. Maybe Schlotterbeck can follow his former teammate into the DFB-Elf in the long run.
Last season was not a good one for Arne Maier: After his knee injury at the beginning of the season, the talent never really got going and even wanted to leave Hertha BSC in January. Even after the coach change to Bruno Labbadia, things didn’t go much better than before, but Hertha would like to continue to rely on Maier. After a lot of transfer movements in the Berlin midfield, Maier is likely to collect more playing times in the central midfield in the new season and show his great potential. In the U21, however, the 21-year-old is undisputed and was recently described as a “key player” by coach Stefan Kuntz.
Similar to Arne Maier, Dennis Geiger is planned as a firm and important support in the U21s in the upcoming EM qualification, while at TSG Hoffenheim he has long since not been a regular. The 22-year-old has good facilities, but finally has to fully assert himself with the Kraichgauer. With the new coach Sebastian Hoeneß, the cards should be reshuffled. If Geiger can earn a regular position, there should be a chance.
Leave a Reply