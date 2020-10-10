1- Train between Hazrat Nizamuddin and Pune Hazrat Nizamuddin-Pune-Hazrat Nizamuddin Darshan Express AC Special Train. This train will run one day a week. From Hazrat Nizamuddin, this train will run every Friday at 9.35 pm, while from Pune this train will run at 5.15 pm on every Sunday. The special train will start from Hazrat Nizamuddin from October 16, while the special train from Pune will start running from October 18.

2- Special train for the devotees of Vaishno Devi Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra – New Delhi – Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra AC Express Special. For the devotees of Mata Vaishno Devi, this train is no less than a gift. This train will run daily. This express special train will start from Vaishno Devi from October 15, will run at 11 pm and from Delhi this train will start running from October 16, which will run from New Delhi at 5.30 pm.

3- Second train between Hazrat Nizamuddin and Pune Hazrat Nizamuddin-Pune-Hazrat Nizamuddin AC Duronto Express Special, which is the second train running between these stations now. This train will run two days a week. From Hazrat Nizamuddin, this train will start running every Monday and Thursday from October 15, while from Pune, this train will run every Tuesday and Friday from October 16. From Nizamuddin, this train will run at 10.55 am, while from Pune it will run at 11.10 pm.

4- New Delhi to Kalka trains New Delhi-Kalka-New Delhi Shatabdi Express Special. This train will run daily. It will start from October 15. From Delhi, this train will run at 7.40 am, while from Kalka, this train will run at 5.45 pm. This train has executive AC chair car class and AC chair car class. Due to the entire train being AC, it is a natural thing that the fare of this train will be higher.

5- Train connecting New Delhi and Dehradun New Delhi-Dehradun-New Delhi Shatabdi Express Special. This train will also run daily. This train will start from Thursday 15 October. From New Delhi, this train will run at 6.45 am, while from Dehradun, this train will run at 4.55 pm. The fare of this train will also be high, because it also has only Executive AC Chair Car Class and AC Chair Car Class.

6- Swarna Shatabdi Express Special Train New Delhi-Amritsar-New Delhi Swarna Shatabdi Express Special. This news will run every day of the week except Thursday. It will start from October 16. From Delhi, this train will run at 7.20 am, while from Amritsar this train will run at 4.50 pm. This train also has executive AC chair car class and AC chair car class. That is, its rent will also be high.

7- Double Decker Mail Express Special Train Jaipur Junction – Delhi Cantt – Jaipur Junction Double Decker Mail Express Special Train. This train will run daily. It has started from 10 October. From Jaipur Junction, this train will run at 6 am, while from Delhi Cantt, this train will run from 5.50 pm. This train also has executive AC chair car class and AC chair car class, due to which the fare of this train will also be higher.

In view of the increasing rush of passengers, the Railways have decided to run 7 special trains. These trains are running between 10 October to 18 October on different days according to the need. Let us know that the festival season always increases the crowd. In such a situation, the Railways have to run some additional trains. This time also the Railways had said that about 200 trains will be run during the festive season and if required, more trains can run. It was also clarified that these trains will not run simultaneously, but will run as many trains as required. Let us know which trains have been announced for running.