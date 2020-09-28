There are several teams that were very disappointing on the first two match days. Two of them even provide two players each for this individual “award”. However, even among the teams that got off to a good start to the season, there are one or two players who drop out.
These seven players disappointed at the start of the Bundesliga:
To call Benjamin Stambouli a savior, who then is not, would be unfair. Nevertheless, many hopes rested on the return of the defense chief, the contract extension made Schalke happy.
But the Frenchman has so far not proven to be the support he had hoped for and was particularly noticeable because he spoke of a positive mentality after the 0: 8 in Munich, which ensured that he continued to play offensively when the score was 0: 5. Not a good idea. Stambouli was also very weak against Bremen and was replaced by Salif Sane at the break.
In the past two seasons, Moussa Niakhate has always been one of the best players at FSV Mainz 05 and aroused the interest of larger clubs. A change has not happened so far and the performances from the first two games were not exactly an application for that to change: He looked very bad with two goals against Leipzig, against Stuttgart he flew off the field when the score was 1: 2 and thus more or less sealed the home bankruptcy.
For some time now, Timo Horn has not been the usual strong support for 1. FC Köln. The commitment of Ron-Robert Zieler as a competitor does not seem to have woken him up again, his game is still flawed and his mistake in Bielefeld was ultimately decisive for the defeat.
Yuya Osako started ten times in a row for Werder Bremen before he was back on the bench at FC Schalke for the first time last Saturday. He had a pitch-black day against Hertha on the first match day, his substitution at break was acknowledged by the Weserstadion with sneering applause. In Gelsenkirchen, Osako then had to watch as his teammates delivered a strong game; he himself came into play only moments before the final whistle.
Cologne’s captain is also far from his best form and did not play particularly well against Hoffenheim or Bielefeld. Especially against the newcomer, Hector had big problems, at the latest after he was injured as a result of his own foul and had to be replaced at break. A used start of the season.
The second most expensive new signing from Hertha BSC has seldom been able to convince so far, not at all in the first two games of this season. When he won in Bremen he was inconspicuous and had to go down after an hour, Piatek looked very stubborn. Against Frankfurt it was over after 45 minutes. New signing Jhon Cordoba could quickly overtake the Pole if it doesn’t ignite soon. Maybe he’s already done that.
His performances, like those of the entire Schalke team, were anything but good. Above all, Kabak disappointed because of his disgusting spit attack on Bremen’s Augustinsson. Nobody wants to see something so unsportsmanlike and should hang around the central defender for a long time.
