It is gradually becoming clear what Stellantis plans to do with the Italian troubled children, because after Lancia, Alfa Romeo will also receive the means – and the time: 10 years – to secure its uncertain future. And the rich history of the brand is always taken into account. What models do these thinking exercises yield and what innovations can we expect in 2022, 2023 and 2024?

2022 – Alfa Romeo Tonale / official

The Alfa Romeo Tonale has been around for a while. In 2019, the Italian SUV debuted at the Geneva Motor Show with a 100% electric drive. In 2020, leaked images of the production version even surfaced, but the final commercialization will have to wait until 2022. Deliveries were postponed by a few months, from early to mid-2022, at the request of the CEO.

Jean-Philippe Imperato, who arrived from Peugeot at the beginning of 2021, was not satisfied with the plug-in hybrid powertrain of the Alfa Romeo Tonale and gave the engineers extra development work. The merger of FCA and PSA (Stellantis) should give Alfa Romeo access to new technology, which should make the Tonale better and therefore more competitive. But the compact SUV does build on the somewhat older SCCS platform on which the Jeep Compass also builds.

2023 – Alfa Romeo Brennero / official

Underneath the Tonale comes the Alfa Romeo Brennero, a small SUV that builds on the CMP architecture that also features the DS 3 Crossback, the Opel Mokka and the Peugeot 2008. And on which Fiat will base the successor to the 500X. The Brennero will also be offered with classic combustion engines, but will be the first 100% electric Alfa Romeo in history. The powertrain combines an electric motor of 136 hp with a battery pack of 45 kWh and promises an electric driving range of more than 200 kilometers.

2023/2024 – Alfa Romeo Giulia & Stelvio

Although they remained well below expectations, both the Giulia and the technically related Stelvio would receive a successor. Based on the excellent Giorgio platform again, according to some sources, which will soon also serve as the basis for the Maserati Grecale. It could also be that the new Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio use a common Stellantis architecture, which could cause them to lose their rear-wheel drive base.

2025 – Alfa Romeo GTV

For a while there was talk of a new Alfa Romeo GTV, a kind of two-door version of the Giulia with a plug-in hybrid powertrain. But those plans were not given a concrete model. Nevertheless, Jean-Philippe Imperato is interested in such a model, although that future version would have a 100% electric drive unit. He previously did the same at Peugeot, with the delicious E-Legend. But it didn’t get the green light either.

+2025 – Alfa Romeo Duetto

Although compact convertibles can hardly break commercial pots at the moment, the idea of ​​a modern Alfa Romeo Spider also remains intact. Especially to polish the image in regions where the Italian brand was not or hardly present for a long time. Now we estimate the chance of a comeback of a new, electrically powered Duetto rather small.

+2025 – Alfa Romeo Mito

There is also talk of a new Alfa Romeo Mito, the model that was introduced at the beginning of this century as an Italian alternative to the Mini. Stellantis offers a lot of technical possibilities, so that an electric city car from Alfa Romeo seems child’s play. Much depends on how the brand will be positioned vis-à-vis the other manufacturers of the large group.