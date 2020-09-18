One of the most famous couples of TV, Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta, is a fan favorite. Some time ago, this beautiful couple bought a house for themselves in Mumbai, which both of them have transformed into a loving home. This house is decorated with great love by Ravi and Sargun. Let’s make you visit the beautiful home of these two.

Sargun has decorated his house himself. The beauty of this house is made soon. Seeing this, it can be guessed how hard Sargun and Ravi must have worked on the decoration of this house.

There is a bar counter which is very beautiful as soon as you take entry in the house. Sargun and Ravi spend time with their friends here.

Everything from the color of the house to the furniture has been made by Sargun by his choice, that means a lot of money and hard work has been put into the decoration of the house.

The balcony of Sargun and Ravi’s house is also very beautiful and the view of Mumbai from here looks somewhat different. Also, the sea is also visible from here.

Sargun often shares his dance videos with fans in his living room on social media, which his fans also like very much.