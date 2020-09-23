The wires of these actresses are connected to Jaya Saha The number of Bollywood actresses who have appeared in the drugs case so far, all have connections with Jaya Saha, the talent manager of the Kwon Company. Jaya Saha is an employee of talent management company Kwan who looks after the work of many big stars, including Sushant. The NCB investigation has also revealed several new names in drug chat. In this case, the NCB team is questioning Jaya Saha, whose drug chat with Riya Chakraborty was also revealed.

Riya Chakraborty Riya Chakraborty, who came on the CBI radar in the Sushant case, started to tighten the legal gripes when the strings of drugs started appearing. Rau Chakraborty’s brother Shouvik Chakraborty, the main accused in the case, admitted that he had purchased drugs for his sister Riya. Riya then confessed that she was in constant contact with drug peddlers. After this confession, Riya was arrested under 67, NDPS Act. Riya Chakraborty, the main accused in the case, has been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) under sections 8 (C), 27 (A), 29, 20 (B) and 28 and is in judicial custody till 6 October. Riya was arrested by the NCB on 8 September.

Sara Ali Khan The names of some Bollywood stars were also revealed during interrogation of Riya Chakraborty. There were reports that Riya Chakraborty had allegedly told the NCB team during interrogation that Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor were also involved in Sushant Singh Rajput’s drug parties. Riya had told that Sushant had taken a heavy dose of drugs with Sara Ali Khan for the first time. In her statement, Riya said, ‘Sushant’s addiction to drugs increased during the shooting of Kedarnath movie. He used to take drugs even before this film. Yes, earlier he used to take limited. But during Kedarnath he started taking more drugs. According to Riya, Sushant started becoming a ‘super party culture’ when he came to Mumbai, where drugs were consumed. Riya has claimed that Sushant stayed on the spot while shooting for the film ‘Kedarnath’, where drugs were easily and freely available. The whole set was taking drugs. According to Riya, cannabis causes a lot of hunger and is a weight gain. Sara Ali Khan and Sushant both gained weight when they returned from shooting for ‘Kedarnath’. Whereas in the environment in which shooting was taking place on the Himalayas, weight gain was impossible.

In the chat, Shraddha Kapoor was seeking CBD oil from Jaya Shraddha Kapoor’s name has also surfaced in the drugs case. There are reports that NCB may also interrogate Shraddha Kapoor in this case. Sushant’s talent manager Jaya Saha and Shraddha Kapoor’s chat about drugs surfaced. In this chat, Shraddha Kapoor is seeking CBD oil from Jaya, which is a type of drug. During interrogation, Jaya Saha confessed that she had bought CBD oil for Shraddha Kapoor. Jaya has also taken many more names in the interrogation.

Riya also named Rakulpreet Singh In some reports, it was said that Riya took the name of Rakulpreet Singh in addition to Sara Ali Khan in this inquiry. There were reports that Riya Chakraborty had allegedly said during NCB’s interrogation that Sara Ali Khan and Rakulpreet Singh used to visit a drug party at Sushant Singh Rajput’s farmhouse. Rakulpreet’s name started coming in the news only after this. In this case Rakul Preet had also filed a petition in the Delhi High Court against the media trial. Hearing this petition, the court has sought a reply from the Center on the media trios running against him.

Deepika Padukone While Narcotics Bureau is preparing to send summons to Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh, in the same chat, there is a conversation between Jin N, J, S, D and K about drugs, D means Deepika Padukone. . In drug chat, D is the K from whom Deepika Padukone is demanding ‘goods’, that is K Karisma who is an employee of the Kwon Talent Management Agency. On Deepika’s question, Karishma says, “I have but at home.” I am in Bandra. Karishma further says, ‘I can ask Amit if you ask.’ To this, Deepika’s answer comes, ‘Yes, please.’ Karishma says, ‘Amit has it, he is carrying it.’ To this, Deepika says, ‘Hash is not a video’.

Dia Mirza denied these allegations Actress Dia Mirza was also named in the drugs case. Diya issued a statement saying, ‘An attempt is being made to tarnish my image. I will fight a legal battle. ‘ He said in another tweet, ‘This type of reporting has a direct impact on the image. This can spoil my career which I have built with hard work. The actress tweeted a third, ‘I have never used narcotic or banned things in any form in my life. As a citizen of India, I can use whatever legal measures are available. Thanks to the supporters who stood by me. ‘

The investigation into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput has now been linked to the drugs case in Bollywood. Actually, in the investigation of Sushant case, the matter went to the NCB when the ED started to smell drugs in this case. Only after this, the NCB i.e. Narcotics Control Bureau has entered the entry and the wires related to Bollywood are constantly coming out. In the case of drug use and transactions, the names of many big actresses have been revealed, which are surprising. Riya Chakraborty, who was Sushant’s girlfriend in the drugs case, is currently in judicial custody. Let us see which names of actresses have come up in the case of drugs.