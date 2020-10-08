Caesarean delivery is no small operation and Caesarean is one of the most frequent surgeries worldwide. After this surgery, good care is required for recovery, therefore nutritious diet is very important at this time.

You need to have a balanced diet for quick recovery and to increase milk in your baby.

Why is Nutritionist important after delivery

After normal delivery or caesarean delivery, a nutritionist is needed for quick recovery and energy. Breastfeeding new mothers need between 450 and 500 calories a day. They also need more vitamins and minerals.

Let us know which nutrients are needed by women after cesarean delivery.



Protein

Protein helps in the growth of new cell tissues and in healing wounds. Protein-rich things work to heal tissues and strengthen muscles after surgery. Fish, eggs, chicken, dairy products, meats, peas, beans and nuts contain protein.

These items contain high amount of protein which is also a source of essential amino acids. It is necessary for both mother and child.

Calcium

Calcium relaxes muscles and makes bones and teeth strong. This helps in blood clotting. Deficiency of calcium affects bone density and can lead to osteoporosis. So keep calcium in your diet.

Milk, yogurt, cheese, tofu, kale and spinach contain calcium. Feeding women aged 14 to 18 should take 1,300 mg and women over 19 should take 1,000 mg of calcium daily.



Iron

Iron is necessary to increase the hemoglobin level in the mother. Iron is also necessary for neurological development of the newborn. Eggs, red meat, oysters, figs, beans and dry fruits contain plenty of iron. 10 mg of iron is required at the age of 14 to 18 and 9 mg of iron after 19.

vitamin C

Feeding mothers need 120 mg of vitamin C. The immunity system of both mother and child is strong in this. Vitamin C is still required after delivery as it helps in making collagen. Oranges, watermelons, papayas, strawberries, grapefruit, sweet potatoes, tomatoes and broccoli are rich in vitamin C.



Multi vitamin

Nutritional is very important for the health of mother and child after C section operation. Your doctor will tell you which multivitamin to take according to your health condition.

Fiber

Fiber does not cause constipation and constipation after the operation can be very bad for you. So do include fiber in your diet. Whole grains, raw fruits and vegetables have a lot of fiber. However, increase the amount of water with fiber.