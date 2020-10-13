Often, however, the time factor is also decisive. If a club only reports shortly before the end of the transfer window, the talks have to go through the stage quickly – otherwise the intended deal threatens to burst. This also happens, and above all, in today’s times when the management planners are equipped with a large network and a huge database and are optimally networked with one another. Especially on the last days of the transfer window there is usually a lot of movement in the market – one or the other attempt can fail in the course of the hectic pace.

That is why it happens that a player has to stay with the club he actually wants to get away from – or a club remains seated on a player whose proceeds are dependent on. The following six stars therefore have to wait until the transfer window opens again in January – then the longed-for change could take place.

RB Leipzig and Aston Villa were among other things under discussion as buyers, but the Bremen team did not come to an agreement with either club. A few hours before the end of the transfer period, Bayer Leverkusen finally knocked on the knock – but the Rhinelander preferred a loan with a subsequent purchase option.

According to reports, Werder wanted to obtain a purchase obligation, but Leverkusen only wanted to consider a firm commitment under specific conditions such as qualifying for the Champions League. After the deadline, Frank Baumann and Rudi Völler confirmed that there was no longer enough time for an agreement due to different ideas about the transfer modalities.

Rashica should now be reintegrated into the team and play with good performances in the foreground. Another attempt on the transfer market could be dared in January; with bad luck, the Kosovar international will have to stay until the summer.

In the room there was, among other things, a change to the league competitors Juventus Turin and AS Roma. He himself had actually already decided on a new club, Milik recently reported on the Polish online portal Sportowefakty, the Partenopei had not entered into talks with that club (quoted via ): “Napoli did not communicate with the team I wanted to join. I don’t think any player would have made a conscious decision to go into a situation in which he willingly be in the stands for several months. It’s not nice for me” , says the 26-year-old.

“Unfortunately, certain rules prevented it,” said Depay. How TV3 and Catalunya Radio reported, a player should have given up beforehand, otherwise Depay would have blown the upper salary limit.

Regardless of whether he will pitch his tents in Barcelona or elsewhere, the Dutchman is likely to say goodbye to his previous Olympique Lyon in January and bring in a transfer fee six months before the end of the contract.

The central defender was linked to FC Barcelona and Paris St. Germain shortly before the end of the transfer window. Again kicker and RMC Sport reported that both clubs wanted to borrow the German international first, but according to the French radio station, Chelsea wanted to sell Rüdiger immediately.

The departure from London did not materialize, but according to Joachim Löw it has only been postponed instead of canceled (via ): “I’m in constant contact with Toni. […] I think he’ll try again in winter, “said the national coach a week ago at a press conference of the German national team.

In the past few weeks, RB Leipzig and Bayern Munich were said to be interested, but both Bundesliga clubs had other plans: While RB Justin Kluivert was on loan from AS Roma, Douglas Costa has returned to Bayern from Juventus Turin this season.

Still, Lemar could switch in winter. The French international was on the field for just 13 minutes in the first three league games. After he was not nominated by national coach Didier Deschamps in September and October, he should hope to recommend himself to a new club for a European Championship ticket. Sky report that FC Porto could be an option for the Frenchman.

His contract expires at the end of the season. At the beginning of the year, Özil publicly announced that he wanted to meet this – but Arsenal should do that loudly The Athletic had to pay a loyalty bonus of nine million euros in September, hoping to be able to remove it from the payroll sooner.