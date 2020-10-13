During a transfer phase, not all deals that are in the room days or weeks beforehand succeed. It won’t be long until the transfer period in winter – then these six players could leave their club.
Transfers are primarily dependent on one factor: money. Whether a player willing to change is sold or a service provider even has to be surrendered depends on how much money the club has available and which potential buyer is willing to pay the transfer fee. And then there are contractual talks with the players who insist on ever higher salaries and on top of that receive additional bonuses, while the consultants (in their eyes) also demand reasonable fees.
Often, however, the time factor is also decisive. If a club only reports shortly before the end of the transfer window, the talks have to go through the stage quickly – otherwise the intended deal threatens to burst. This also happens, and above all, in today’s times when the management planners are equipped with a large network and a huge database and are optimally networked with one another. Especially on the last days of the transfer window there is usually a lot of movement in the market – one or the other attempt can fail in the course of the hectic pace.
That is why it happens that a player has to stay with the club he actually wants to get away from – or a club remains seated on a player whose proceeds are dependent on. The following six stars therefore have to wait until the transfer window opens again in January – then the longed-for change could take place.
Werder Bremen firmly expected a sale of Milot Rashica. The offensive rocket should bring a decent double-digit million amount into the tight coffers – but because of the corona pandemic, no buyer has been found.
RB Leipzig and Aston Villa were among other things under discussion as buyers, but the Bremen team did not come to an agreement with either club. A few hours before the end of the transfer period, Bayer Leverkusen finally knocked on the knock – but the Rhinelander preferred a loan with a subsequent purchase option.
According to reports, Werder wanted to obtain a purchase obligation, but Leverkusen only wanted to consider a firm commitment under specific conditions such as qualifying for the Champions League. After the deadline, Frank Baumann and Rudi Völler confirmed that there was no longer enough time for an agreement due to different ideas about the transfer modalities.
Rashica should now be reintegrated into the team and play with good performances in the foreground. Another attempt on the transfer market could be dared in January; with bad luck, the Kosovar international will have to stay until the summer.
Arkadiusz Milik scored 48 goals in 122 competitive games for SSC Napoli, but because the Polish striker did not want to extend his contract, which ended in 2021, and a transfer did not take place, he was relegated to the stands.
In the room there was, among other things, a change to the league competitors Juventus Turin and AS Roma. He himself had actually already decided on a new club, Milik recently reported on the Polish online portal Sportowefakty, the Partenopei had not entered into talks with that club (quoted via transfer market): “Napoli did not communicate with the team I wanted to join. I don’t think any player would have made a conscious decision to go into a situation in which he willingly be in the stands for several months. It’s not nice for me” , says the 26-year-old.
After Ronald Koeman took over as coach at FC Barcelona, Memphis Depay was considered a transfer request for the offensive. “Yes, it was very close,” the attacker confirmed the efforts of the Catalans to the TV channel a few days ago NOS (via Voetbal International) – but also in this case the transfer did not take place.
“Unfortunately, certain rules prevented it,” said Depay. How TV3 and Catalunya Radio reported, a player should have given up beforehand, otherwise Depay would have blown the upper salary limit.
Regardless of whether he will pitch his tents in Barcelona or elsewhere, the Dutchman is likely to say goodbye to his previous Olympique Lyon in January and bring in a transfer fee six months before the end of the contract.
A lot has happened at Chelsea over the summer. That ensured that Antonio Rüdiger was sorted out.
The central defender was linked to FC Barcelona and Paris St. Germain shortly before the end of the transfer window. Again kicker and RMC Sport reported that both clubs wanted to borrow the German international first, but according to the French radio station, Chelsea wanted to sell Rüdiger immediately.
The departure from London did not materialize, but according to Joachim Löw it has only been postponed instead of canceled (via dfb.de): “I’m in constant contact with Toni. […] I think he’ll try again in winter, “said the national coach a week ago at a press conference of the German national team.
Thomas Lemar is tied to Atlético Madrid until 2023, but the French winger does not really play a role at the Rojiblancos. Two years ago he was signed by AS Monaco for 70 million euros, but the 24-year-old could not meet the high expectations.
In the past few weeks, RB Leipzig and Bayern Munich were said to be interested, but both Bundesliga clubs had other plans: While RB Justin Kluivert was on loan from AS Roma, Douglas Costa has returned to Bayern from Juventus Turin this season.
Still, Lemar could switch in winter. The French international was on the field for just 13 minutes in the first three league games. After he was not nominated by national coach Didier Deschamps in September and October, he should hope to recommend himself to a new club for a European Championship ticket. Sky report that FC Porto could be an option for the Frenchman.
Since Arsene Wenger resigned from his position as coach at Arsenal FC two years ago, Mesut Özil has not played a role at the Gunners. Neither under Unai Emery nor under Mikel Arteta could the former German international recommend himself for a regular place, instead he has been in the stands since July.
His contract expires at the end of the season. At the beginning of the year, Özil publicly announced that he wanted to meet this – but Arsenal should do that loudly The Athletic had to pay a loyalty bonus of nine million euros in September, hoping to be able to remove it from the payroll sooner.
