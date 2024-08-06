Home page World

From: Dominik Grill

Press Split

The taste of France on your tongue: Alsatian tarte flambée. © CRT Normandie

It’s not just sightseeing fans who get their money’s worth in Alsace. The region also has a lot to offer for the palate, as these Strasbourg restaurants show.

more on the subject These are six of the best Alsatian restaurants in Strasbourg

Strasbourg – Strasbourg is the cultural and social heart of Alsace and combines the diversity of the region in its streets – from rustic and traditional, with picturesque old town scenery and cozy idleness, to vibrant modernity with political significance. The many faces of the region are also evident on a culinary level and also within the classic Alsatian cuisine. BW24 names six restaurants that focus on traditional dishes – sometimes in a well-known version, sometimes with a new interpretation.

On the site, interested parties will find numerous other facts, news and information about Baden-Württemberg and its border regions.