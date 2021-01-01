Tech companies are now focusing on 5G smartphones according to the changing market. Like the year 2020, the focus of companies will be on bringing cheap 5G phones in the year 2021 as well. Although 5G service has not yet started in India, but efforts are being made in companies to hold their own on the market. Many 5G smartphones were liked by the users, due to which many companies like Samsung, Xiaomi and Realme will launch many 5G smartphones in the new year.

Oppo A53 5G

Sometime back Oppo launched its A53 5G. This phone is the 5G version of Oppo A53. The company has currently launched it in China and it can be launched in India soon. The price of 4GB + 128GB variants of Oppo A53 5G has been kept at around Rs 14,600. This phone is in Lake Green, Secret Night Black and Streamer Purple Color Option.

This smartphone has an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 720 processor and this smartphone is based on Android 10 based ColorOS 7.2. It has a 6.5-inch full-HD + display with 90Hz refresh rate and 120Hz touch sampling rate. Up to 6GB of RAM has been given in the 5G variant. The phone has a battery of 4,040mAh. The smartphone also has a 16MP primary sensor, 2MP macro camera and 2MP portrait sensor.

Realme X7 Pro 5G

Realme’s Realme X7 Pro 5G has been launched in the market. This great phone of Realme X7 series has just been launched in Thailand, where its price has been fixed at around 42 thousand rupees. It is believed that this phone can be launched in India soon.

A 6.55-inch AMOLED display can be given in Realme X7 Pro 5G. Its refresh rate is 120 Hz. This phone is equipped with Dimensity 1000+ processors. It has been launched with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variants. Along with this, it has a quad rear camera setup with a 64 megapixel main camera, which has an 8 megapixel ultra wide lens and a 2-2 megapixel macro lens and depth sensor. It has a 32 megapixel selfie camera.

iQoo U3

iQoo has launched a new 5G smartphone iQoo U3 in China. iQoo U3 is said to be the cheapest smartphone ever. The official launch information has not been revealed in other countries including India. But it is believed that it can be launched soon.

The iQoo U3 has a 6.58-inch LCD display, which has a resolution of 1080×2408 pixels and a refresh rate of 90Hz. This phone is equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G processor. The phone has 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. iQoo U3 has Android 10 based iQoo UI 1.5 operating system. It has a dual rear camera setup with main lens 48 megapixels. The second lens is of 2 megapixels. It has an 8 megapixel lens for selfie and video calling.

It has a 5000mAh battery. According to reports, the price of its 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant is 1,498 Chinese Yuan i.e. about 16,800 rupees and 128 GB storage variant with 8 GB RAM is 1,698 Chinese Yuan i.e. about 19,100 rupees.

Xiaomi MI 11 and Mi 11 Pro

Xiaomi is going to introduce MI11 and Mi 11 Pro 5G soon. The MI11 is expected to come with a curved display, which will have a triple camera setup on the rear with 108 MP primary camera sensor. MI11 and Mi 11 Pro can be launched with two variants 8 GB RAM and 12 GB RAM and 256 GB and 512 GB storage. Both models can be priced between 45 to 49 thousand.

