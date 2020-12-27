New Delhi In today’s era, the importance of smartphones has increased significantly. Today, people use smartphones a lot in their professional life. This is the reason why the demand for smartphones with latest technology is high in the market. Today, you will tell which 5G smartphone is being liked the most in the Indian market at the moment. We will also tell you about their price and features.

APPLE IPHONE 12

Apple’s iPhone 12 was launched in October. It has a 6.1-inch display and a Hexa-core Apple A14 Bionic processor. This phone has a rear setup of two cameras of 12 + 12 MP and a front camera of 12 MP. This phone has a 2775 mAh battery. The price of this iPhone is Rs 79,900 on the e-commerce platform.

Oneplus 8 Pro

This phone of OnePlus was launched in April 2020. This smartphone has a large 6.78 inch display. It works on Android 10 OS. The smartphone has an Octa-core Qualcomm® Snapdragon ™ 865 processor. It has 8GB RAM. The smartphone has a 48 + 8 + 48 + 5 MP rear camera setup and a 16 MP front camera. The price of this phone is 54,999 rupees.

Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra

This phone of Samsung was launched in August 2020. This smartphone has a 6.9 inch screen and it works on Android 10 OS. This phone has an Octa-core Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865 processor. The smartphone has a 108 + 13 + 12 MP rear camera setup and a 40 MP front camera. The RAM of this phone is 12GB. Its price is Rs 1,04,999.

Xiaomi Mi 10

This phone of Xiaomi was launched in April 2020. It has a 6.67 inch screen and works on Android 10 OS. This smartphone has a GHz Octa-core Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865 processor. This smartphone with 8GB RAM has 108 + 13 + 2 + 2 MP rear camera setup and 20 MP front camera. The price of this phone is Rs 44,999.

After the TikTok ban in India, these indigenous short video apps were popular in 2020