In view of the danger of corona infection, DMRC has completely banned the transaction of cash and tokens in the metro. That is, till the next order, the metro will be able to travel only through smart cards and the process of recharge of smart cards will also be completely cashless. Even passengers will not be able to recharge their card by putting money in the vending machines at the stations. In such a situation, they will have to recharge their metro card in a completely digital way. For this, DMRC has made 5 types of arrangements, by which people can recharge their smart card. We tell you, what are those five ways, through which you will now be able to recharge your smart card:

1. Web or Online: People can recharge their smart card by paying online through their debit or credit card. For this, you have to recharge the card first by going to DMRC’s online payment website www.dmrcsmartcard.com and then going to any metro station and putting your card in the ticket reader or automatic vending machine to validate it, after which your card The amount that will be recharged in you will be recharged online.

2 . E-wallet: You can also recharge your smart card through many types of mobile wallets or e-wallets in use today, such as Paytm, Phone Pay, Google Pay, or UPI payment. However, in this case also, after recharging the card, you must first go to the customer care center of any metro station and put it in a ticket reader less automatic vending machine and after that, the amount will show in your card.

3. Point of sale machine: If you do not understand both the systems mentioned above, there is no need to worry. You go directly to the customer care center of any metro station and tell the customer care agent sitting there that you have to recharge your metro card by paying the card. The agent sitting there will recharge your card by swiping it in the point of sale machine, and validate it as well, after which you can use it immediately. You can also recharge the card by visiting Bharat QR Code at the Customer Care Center.

4. Ticket Vending Machine: DMRC has drastically reduced the number of token counters by installing ticket vending machines at all metro stations during the last few years. Token counters have been completely closed at many stations. At most metro stations, these ticket vending machines are located near the checking / frisking point or around the customer care center. By inserting or swiping your debit or credit card in these machines, you can recharge your metro card yourself. There is a separate place for inserting or swiping debit and credit cards in all machines.

5. Auto-Pay Smart Card: Recently DMRC has launched smart cards in a new way through the Auto-Pay mobile app. The quality of auto-pay card is that as soon as the amount deposited in your card goes below Rs 100, your card will be automatically top-up or recharged. For this, you have to download the auto-pay app in your mobile and link your bank account or card to it and then whenever you go to the AFC gate of a metro station and punch your card, the amount will be deposited in your card. . This will rid you of the hassle of having to recharge the card online or offline. People who have old metro card can also go to Auto-Pay app and link their card to it.