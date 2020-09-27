Romantic films have been made in Bollywood for the last several decades, which have also been liked by the fans. But Yash Chopra, the director of Bollywood’s real King of Romance, whose films taught audiences a new way of love. Due to this, in this story of today we will tell you about memorable romantic films of Yash Chopra.

Lamhe- Sridevi (Sridevi) and Anil Kapoor (Anil Kapoor) played the lead roles in Yash Chopra’s film Lamhe, released in 1991. This film was highly liked by the audience. The music and story of this film is Evergreen.

Dil Toh Pagal Hai- Shahrukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit and Karisma Kapoor’s film Dil To Pagal Hai was released in 1997. The film received tremendous response from the audience. Like all the films of Yash Chopra, its songs also rocked everywhere.

Silsila- A film starring stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha and Jaya Bachchan was released in 1981. Although this film was not able to show much amazing at the box office at that time, but gradually this film made its special place in the hearts of the audience and today this film is considered among the best Bollywood films.



One of the most beautiful and finest films of Chandni-Sridevi’s career, ‘Chandni’ which came in the year 1989. Yash Chopra added such a splendor of romance to this film that even today people remember this film. The film also featured Rishi Kapoor and Vinod Khanna in the lead roles.

Darr, the film which recognized Darr-Shahrukh Khan in the film industry, was released in the year 1993. In this film, King Khan looted more accolades than the hero by becoming a villain. In this Yash Chopra film, apart from Shahrukh, Juhi Chawla and Sunny Deol were also in important roles.