Climax scene of ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ Many people have different opinions about the film. There will be few people who have not seen this film. There is a lot of discussion on this even today and many people still see this film again and again. However, its climax scene makes it cry. It takes you on a rollercoaster ride that you don’t even expect.

Ishaan’s shoe scene in Taare Zameen Par It is difficult for many people to leave home and go to another city to work or study. Similarly, in the film, Ishaan’s parents leave him in a boarding school and Ishaan cries for his mother, this scene makes everyone sad.

Reunion scene of ‘Veer Zara’ In this way, crying comes after seeing this film, but if there is a very strong person, then he too will be emotional by watching the film. The most heart-breaking part is when Veer meets Zara after 22 years. His reunion is one of the most iconic scenes in the history of Bollywood.

The last scene of ‘Rang De Basanti’ The story of the film leaves a deep impression on you from the beginning. However, the final scene of the film makes everyone think and brings tears to their eyes.

Aman on deathbed in ‘Kal Ho Na Ho’ No one can miss this scene where Aman is on his deathbed and talking to Naina. This scene of the film is made everyone cry. Such an emotion was not seen in any film soon. If you are not in a mood to cry or be sad, then this last scene can make it a little difficult for you.

In Bollywood till now all such films have been made that have made us cry. Usually, even if you don’t cry soon, tears will definitely come on seeing these films. Here we are telling you about the scenes of some such movies which most people are unable to stop their tears after seeing.