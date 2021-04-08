Contemporaries of videogames have found in Dark souls that game that works as the main reference when it comes to saying – this is the most difficult thing you will play in your life -. It is not a crazy assertion, because it really is a challenging and entertaining title that gives a reward of satisfaction to the players when they finish it.

But right now, games offer plenty of save points, infinite continues, difficulty setting, and enough technology to give players tools to get through a game. Go! Dark souls It is not an impossible game, it can be overcome if you develop the skill.

Technology is patronizing and allows Dark souls be a robust title, full of content and entertainment that challenges the player to overcome dozens of obstacles. That is now, how were things more than 20 or 30 years ago? The games were more punishing.

If you really feel that FromSoftware’s game is really the most complicated in the history of video games, we must present you a short in the old with titles that, with their limitations, were very entertaining and, at the same time, complicated. Sacrifices had to be made to overcome them.

The 5 retro games that are harder than Dark Souls itself

The time before Dark Souls, the same PS2 and the 32 bits gave us many games with horizontal platform where the players had to have a memory that was proof of forgetfulness and cat reflections. It was all about sheer skill, or at least that’s what was thought in the late ’80s and early’ 90s.

Still the era of the SNES and the NES gave us games with were adaptations of arcades that, by their nature, were really complicated. It was something that was considered common, a kind of standard. Of all those options, we want to show you 5 that at this time would make you see Dark souls just like a very long game.

We also recommend: After more than 30 years, Ghosts’ N Goblings returns as a Nintendo exclusive

Zombies Ate My Neighbors

This great game of LucasArts was published on the SNES and is considered a true gem of all the fun titles that the platform offered at the time. It was not a graphic marvel, even at the beginning it felt ‘simple’, but, as the game progressed, the proposal fell between martyrdom and something challenging.

His asymmetrical view, at least for what that generation could give, gave you a good idea of ​​everything you had to face. Their mazes were confusing, the amount of enemies disproportionate and something that perhaps a player of Dark souls could not digest that easily.

Ikaruga

Since the time of nemesis, also know as Gradius, we have spaceship shooter games that not only put players in trouble, they make consoles or arcades run to their limit. Who has seen gameplays of Ikaruga, you know there will be times when the screen will be encouraged by so many on-screen elements.

Now in Ikaruga You must be accurate, fast, be attentive to all the spaces on the screen. There is no room for error and that is the most important thing. Someone who plays Dark souls You know that pressure, but will it be the same intensity?

Ninja gaiden

Perhaps the first ‘rage quits’ in history we saw with the first installment of Ninja gaiden who developed Tecmo for him NES / Famicom. Its narrative made it look like an action movie from the eighties, but its gameplay mechanics were a real headache.

The jumps had to be millimetric, you had to memorize where all the enemies were and pray that you did not get a surprise ‘respawn’ that was part of the bad programming of the time. Yes, you had a lot of ‘continues’, but, they took away everything you had collected. Perhaps Dark souls found in Ninja gaiden an inspiration.

Battletoads

Many consider it an impossible game, there are even few who pass it without using cheats and, to this day, they continue to play it because it is available on Xbox One. Battletoads was very entertaining in every sense of the word, but at the same time, I would put you in the turbo tunnel or in the rat race.

Yes, Battletoads is a brawler, a distant relative of Double Dragon, but his fighting style was unique and even very irreverent. What made it so complicated? The problem was in the speed to overcome certain levels which felt excessively complicated. We doubt that Dark souls and the game of Rare have something in common, but, due to their difficulty, we will remember them.

Ghosts’ N Goblins, the first complicated game that could be the great-great-grandfather of Dark Souls

It is difficult to point to the first really difficult game in the history of video games, however, the first reference would have to be Ghosts’ N Goblins. As it was a game designed for arcades, it had to have combat mechanics that could not forgive the player’s mistake.

Now, it was a more or less short title, but it was demanding and complicated. Throwing it to you without losing lives was a miracle. Perhaps this is a very distant relative of Dark souls for that of the armor, the undead and so on. Do not you believe it?

Surely you will come more difficult games in the Dark Souls style

It is difficult to know if FromSoftware can deliver a Dark souls 4especially when working in Elden ringHowever, difficult games are not going to go away, at least under that punishing nature where the player cannot afford to be wrong.

Now, these difficult games should not be a reason to play or abuse the ‘rage quit’, on the contrary, they are challenging and put players in a unique experience. There are Nioh or Bloodborne as an example, also Monster Hunter and other deliveries. Do not stop enjoying these titles.



