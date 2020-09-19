There is no doubt that the queen of Bollywood Kangana Ranaut is a great actress. He has made a special place in the industry for himself by giving many great films like ‘Queen’, Tanu Weds Manu ‘. But Kangana has many flop films in her account. So, in this special offer of today, we tell you about those 5 films of Kangana Ranaut which flopped badly.

Miley Naa Miley Hum- This romantic film was directed by Tanveer Khan. This film came in the year 2011. Also, in Kangana’s film, politician Chirag Paswan made his Bollywood debut. But this film was completely rejected by the audience.

Shakalaka Boom Boom- In the film released in 2007, apart from Kangana, Bobby Deol, Upen Patel and Selina Jaitley also played important roles. No one knows when this film was released and when it went.

Revolver Rani-Kangana’s film was released in the year 2014. According to the news, the cost of making this film was 27 crores. Although the film earned a total of Rs 11.8 crore at the box office, despite Kangana’s wonderful performance.

Rangoon-Kangana Ranaut, Safe Ali Khan and Shahid Kapoor’s film Rangoon was released in the year 2017. Vishal Bhardwaj’s film took 80 crore rupees to make, but this film earned only 41 crores.

Katti Batti-director Nikhil Advani’s film ‘Katti Batti’ was released in the year 2015. This film was made in 34 crores but was able to do business of only 25 crores at the box office.