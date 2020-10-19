With the commencement of Navratri, e-commerce companies have started selling. Companies are offering additional discounts on purchases made by banks’ credit cards to increase sales. However, experts say avoid buying credit cards just to get discounts. This can push you into a swamp of debt.

Banks charge 24 per cent to 48 per cent for not paying credit card bills on time. The CIBIL score is also poor if the bill is not paid. In such a situation, let us know which five types of experts are advising people to avoid using credit cards.

1. A Shop for Fierce Shopping

Avoid using credit cards if it is your habit to shop fiercely. Cash does not have to be paid at the time of purchase with a credit card. In such a situation, you do not know how much you have purchased. In this way, you can easily buy more than the budget. Later you have problems in paying the credit card bill. This also puts you in financial trouble and the CIBIL score also gets worse. Due to this, you face problems in getting loan in future.

2. Not serious about paying bills

Banks usually offer a grace period of 45 days for credit card purchases. After this, penalty and fat interest are charged for not paying the bill. If you are not serious about paying bills after shopping with a credit card, then avoid using the card. This will work to weaken your financial position while keeping you in debt trap.

3. Use of card in daily expenses

If you use a credit card in shopping for daily necessities, then you may get caught in a debt trap soon. Experts say that those whose financial condition is very weak, they buy daily necessities from credit card at the end of the month, but later they do not have the money to pay their bills. Such people should strengthen their financial position by reducing their expenses.

4. Occasional people

If you use credit occasionally, it will be more beneficial to give it a close. Banks charge an annual fee in lieu of giving credit cards. If you use the card occasionally, you are unable to reap the benefits of the card. Debit card is a better option for such people. At present, many banks are also providing the option of EMI on debit cards.

5. Wont to pay the minimum

Youngsters use credit cards the most. It is seen in a particular section of the youth that they work with minimum payment of card bills. He manages his credit score by paying the minimum bill of the card every month. This is not the right habit. In this round, you have to pay many times more interest and the debt burden remains. There comes a time that it becomes difficult to give loans. So never include minimum payment in your habit.