Home World

From: Nadja Goldhammer

Press Split

These language courses are the most popular worldwide. © Imagebroker/Panthermedia/Imago

The 5 most popular languages ​​in 2024 – Which language courses are booming and how well does German perform?

Languages ​​are more than just a means of communication – they open doors to new cultures, jobs and sometimes even to the hearts of others. But which languages ​​will be in particularly high demand in 2024 and why are so many people around the world taking language courses? Let’s take a look at the top 5 and see how well German fares. Because believe it or not, here are 19 proofs that German is a strange but also magnificent language.

Why do certain languages ​​become more popular?

The popularity of a language often depends on global trends and economic developments. Here are a few factors:

Economic strength: Languages ​​from economically strong countries, such as English or Mandarin, often have an advantage because they are extremely useful in the business world.

Cultural relevance: Languages ​​that are closely linked to a fascinating culture, such as Spanish or French, attract people who love travel or art.

Career opportunities: Those who hope to improve their career opportunities through language skills often choose languages ​​that are important in international companies – and German is no exception.

1. Spanish – ¡Vamos!

Spanish is and will remain a perennial favorite. No wonder, after all, over 500 million people speak this language and it is used as an official language in more than 20 countries. Whether you want to go on vacation in Spain or are preparing for a road trip through Latin America – Spanish literally opens the way for you. In addition, many companies are increasingly looking for Spanish speakers, which only increases the career boost. Spanish language courses are booming worldwide in 2024, especially thanks to the strong economic and cultural presence.

2. English – The Classic

Even though it may not be the most exciting language, English is still one of the most sought-after language courses worldwide. The reason? It is and will remain the world language, especially in the business world, on the internet and in pop culture. Whether you want to follow trends on TikTok or start your career internationally – English is the key. So in 2024, English will still be in second place for language courses, but its dominance is waning somewhat as more and more people already have a good level.

3. Mandarin – The Rise of the Dragon

Mandarin Chinese has grown in popularity in recent years. China is playing an increasingly important role in the global economy, and anyone who knows Mandarin will definitely stand out in international business. In 2024, many people will have Mandarin on their radar – even though it is considered one of the more difficult languages. China’s growing importance in trade and technology means that more and more people are making the effort to learn this complex language.

4. French – Oui, ça va!

French is not only the language of love, but also of international diplomacy. Wherever art, fashion or cuisine play a role, French is an advantage. In 2024, the language course will boom, especially among young people who are attracted to France’s culture or are planning a semester abroad in Paris or Lyon. In addition, countries such as Canada, Belgium and some African states are French-speaking, which further increases the appeal of the language.

5. German – A surprise?

And what about German? In fact, the German language is experiencing a surprising upswing in 2024! Especially in Europe and parts of Asia, more and more people are taking German courses. The reason? Germany is one of the economically strongest countries in Europe, and knowledge of German is in high demand in many industries. In addition, German is the most widely spoken native language in the EU. German culture – from Oktoberfest to techno – is also attracting more and more people.

German is also the language of poets and thinkers and these 21 signs prove it.