Eat fast – People who eat food very often usually do not digest food properly through teeth. For this reason, after reaching the stomach, this food takes longer time to digest and more gas is excreted.

Chewing Chew – People who chew chewing gum all the time, usually they also feel stomach gas and heaviness all the time. The reason behind this is that during chewing chewing the person consumes more quantity of air than required. This air causes bloating after going into the stomach.

To smoke – During smoking, the person’s internal function is the same as with chewing gum. During smoking, the access air goes into our body, which keeps it uncomfortable until it exits the body. -This is one of the major reasons that chain smokers often face stomach heaviness or bloating problem. Because by the time the body exits the unnecessary air inside, the chain smoker smokes again and again brings the stomach to an uncomfortable position.

Sensitiveness from a particular food -Some people are allergic to any particular food or spice or their stomach is very sensitive towards it. This means that your digestive system is not able to properly digest a particular food. -This is why if you have a problem of gas or bloating in the stomach by eating something special, then you should know about this food and avoid eating it.

Gastrointestinal problem -If you experience gas and heaviness in the stomach as well as burning sensation on the chest and sometimes pain in the lower abdomen, then it can be a symptom of serious gastrointestinal infection. People who do not abstain from eating and drinking and do not follow the rules related to food, often face intestinal infections or blockage problems. In such a situation, you should first seek medical help and then organize your routine. To avoid these troubles, first stop eating fast food and deep fried things. Drink at least 8 to 10 glasses of water every day. Start sleeping on time and wake up before sunrise in the morning. These simple habits will help in keeping your stomach correct.

Allergic to certain medicines – There is a problem of dryness in the mouth after eating certain medicines. Due to this, there is a problem of smelting from the mouth and producing gas in the stomach. You have to see what medicines cause this problem. -A problem you may have problems with taking medicines like aspirin, iron supplements and antacids. If this is happening to you then you must talk to your doctor.

Some people complain of gas in the stomach all the time, and some people feel heaviness in the stomach. Both these reasons are enough to make any person uncomfortable. Especially people living in sitting jobs are unable to focus on their work due to these problems. Know here which of your habits may be the cause of these problems …