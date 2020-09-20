Healthy Workout Tips: By the way, every person exercises hard to keep himself fit and healthy, so that with the help of exercise, his body can achieve more fitness and shape. But many times you add some such exercises to your fitness routine, which can harm your body. In such a situation, there is a need to stop these exercises immediately, so today we are going to tell you about some such exercises which can harm your health.

Curl exercise

If your time to do this exercise is very limited, then leave it. Curl actually helps you to get bigger arms. If this is your main goal, then you do it. But if you do a lot of back exercises, then it will help to extend your arms too.

Back squat exercise

This exercise can prove to be very controversial for you, most people have one side stronger than the other, so doing heavy back squats only makes you stronger. In such a situation, instead of doing other squats like lateral squats, single leg squats etc. Apart from this, you can also do other types of exercises like lungs, reverse lunge, step ups etc.

Internal or external thigh machine exercises

There is no practical purpose to get internal or external thigh machines from exercise machines. The main purpose of this exercise is to stabilize your knee. Therefore, you can achieve this by exercising some single legs.

Triceps kickback exercises

Triceps exercise gives strength to your hands. But push-ups can also help in increasing the strength of your hand, but kickbacks can prove to be very dangerous for you as these exercises are done by lifting weights.

Side crunch exercise

Just as sit-up, date out, off date exercise is done, so is the side crunch, but in some ways it can prove to be bad for you because it has strain. Every time you move towards the edge, you are creating tension in your disc which is an abnormal situation.

