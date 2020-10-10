New Toyota Fortuner The launch date of this car is not yet decided but the company will launch it before the end of the year. It is a full size 7 seater SUV car. Toyota’s SUV will be a car equipped with many modern features.

Nissan Magnite – October 21 Nissan India will be launched in India on 21 October. The launch date of the car has not been announced yet. This car of Nissan is going to knock in the Indian market with many modern features.

New Generation Force Gurkha Force Gurkha is an Offroad SUV whose new generation model is about to be launched in India. The company introduced this offerroad SUV at the Auto Expo 2020. This car will be launched in three variants in India. The company is also going to increase the price of the car slightly.

Audi Q2- 16 October It is Audi’s smallest and affordable SUV, which the company will launch in India on 16 October. This car will be launched in 5 variants in India. This includes variants like Standard, Premium, Premium Plus 1, Premium Plus 2.

Land Rover Defender – October 15 Jaguar Land Rover has confirmed that the company will soon launch its Land Rover Defender SUV in India. The company is unveiling this car on August 15. The price of this car is Rs 69.99 lakh.

There is only 3 months left for the year 2020 to end. This year has been very volatile for the automobile industry. By the end of this year, many companies are about to launch their new SUV cars in India. Here we will tell you about some such SUVs that are going to be launched in India before the end of this year.